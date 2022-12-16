Harry and Meghan news - live: Royal family reunites for concert as Sussex rift laid bare in latest episodes
Royal households accused of war against Duchess of Sussex to protect palace
The Duke of Sussex has described how “terrifying” it was to have his brother, the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.
Harry reflected on the encounter in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, in which he said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”
The duke’s claim is one of many revelations outlined in the final episodes of the couple’s docuseries, which also saw the couple address the treatment of Meghan at the hands of the media, and her mental health struggles during their time as senior royals.
The final episodes also included lighter moments, such as when the couple mocked the size of Nottingham Cottage, the residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace where they lived temporarily after their royal wedding.
Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the latest episodes, with the royal family reuniting on Thursday evening for the Princess of Wales’ second annual Christmas carol concert.
Watch: Harry claims William ‘screamed’ at him during emergency meeting called by Queen
Although it seems likely the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William will grow as a result of the claims outlined in the Sussexes’ docuseries, Whoopi Goldberg has expressed her belief that the brothers will “figure it out”.
The View co-host shared her take on the situation, while admitting that she hadn’t watched the Netflix series, during Thursday’s episode of the talk-show.
“I haven’t watched it. I have not - I got other stuff on my mind. You know, it just - family is family, and they’ll figure it out,” she said. “They’re not boys. They’re two men. They’re not children. So they have to figure out their own stuff. Charles can’t fix that for them.”
The docuseries also reveals that Prince Harry discussed the rift between him, his brother and their father when he returned to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.
According to Harry, it was “hard” having to have those conversations.
“It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation,” he said. “So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did.”
Harry reveals royals spoke about rift at Prince Philip’s funeral
’None of us really wanted to talk about it, but we did,’ Duke of Sussex says in episode six of Netflix documentary
Although a significant portion of the docuseries focuses on Meghan and Harry’s issues with the royal family and the institution, the Duke of Sussex admitted that there are things he misses about life in the royal family.
“I miss the weird family gatherings, when we’re all brought together under one roof for a certain time of the year. That I miss,” he revealed.
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
In the new Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’, the duke was asked what he misses about being part of the institution
Beyonce also makes a cameo in the final episodes, when the duchess reads out a text she received from the singer after her and Prince Harry’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.
As for what the message said, Meghan revealed that Beyonce texted to check in, and to tell that she “admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed”.
Meghan Markle reveals what Beyonce told her over text message
In the latest episode of Netflix’s hit drama about the couple, Markle claims Beyonce said she was ‘proud’ of her
The docuseries also includes fun moments, such as the time dedicated to the couple’s royal wedding in 2018.
At one point, Clare Waight Keller, the former Givenchy artistic director who designed Meghan’s wedding dress, spoke of the pressure for the gown to be “flawless”.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer recalls pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
‘It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect,’ the designer says in the Sussexes’ docuseries
The final episodes of the docuseries also see cameos from some of the couple’s famous friends, including Serena Williams.
While reflecting on the duchess’ 2018 baby shower, the tennis star explained that the hope had been to give Meghan a fun and intimate moment amid the attention on her pregnancy.
However, according to Williams, looking back, she doesn’t think she “understood that there was no intimate moment that one could have” in her friend’s situation.
At one point during the fourth episode, Meghan defended her extravagant New York City baby shower, with the duchess recalling how her friends had wanted to “shower her with love” during her pregnancy with Archie.
Meghan Markle defends her extravagant New York City baby shower
‘Why are you taking such a beautiful moment and trying to ruin it?’
From a “screaming” argument with Prince William to the revelation that Tyler Perry is Lilibet’s godparent, these are some of the biggest talking points from the final three episodes of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries.
The 6 biggest talking points from Harry and Meghan Vol 2 on Netflix
The second batch of the documentary’s episodes have arrived on the platform – here’s what we’ve learnt
As the Sussexes have concluded telling their story, business has gone on as usual for the rest of the royal family, who tonight reunited for the Princess of Wales’ second annual Christmas carol concert.
Following the concert, the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed gratitude to all who made the concert “so special”.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped make #TogetherAtChristmas so special, it was fantastic to celebrate inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations with you all,” a post from their official Twitter account reads.
