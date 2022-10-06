Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby seemed unimpressed as Phillip Schofield interrupted her during a tense exchange onThis Morning.

Hosting the show on Monday (4 October), the pair sat down for an interview with Polly Brooks, who was caught up in the 2002 Bali bombings and suffered 43 per cent burns.

As Brooks, whose husband died in the terrorist attack, explained how the loss had meant it took a long time for her to be glad that she survived, Willoughby said: “Wow, wow. Gosh, and even-”

However, she was cut off mid-sentence by Schofield, who continued to ask Brooks questions about the incident.

In response, Willoughby pursed her lips and side-eyed Schofield, appearing to be visibly unimpressed.

The clip has gone viral on TikTok, with the voiceover reading: “Holly’s eye roll when Phil cuts her off.”

Commenters suggested that there was “trouble in paradise” between the pair, while others read the “eye roll” as Willoughby “distancing herself” from her co-host.

Willoughby and Schofield have been the subject of much public discussion in the last month, after they were accused of “jumping the queue” to see the Queen lying in state following her death, aged 96.

Willoughby and Schofield denied the accusations, saying that they would “never jump a queue”.

Despite this, more than 78,000 people have since signed a petition calling on ITV to “axe” the presenters over the alleged queue-jumping, with the petition creator admitting that the whole ordeal was “kind of destroying” them.

However, ITV’s chief executive said that the pair had been “misrepresented” during the scandal and that Willoughby and Schofield were at no risk of losing their jobs.