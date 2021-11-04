Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn leaves series after refusing to quit OnlyFans

Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn has exited the long-running soap after refusing to quit using OnlyFans.

The actor, who played Mandy Richardson on the show, announced in October she was joining the social media platform, which is often used as a means for people to sell pornographic photo and video content to paying subscribers.

According to Dunn, the decision was taken as a means of reclaiming agency over her image and body, having posed for magazine photoshoots early in her career.

“This is a decision I’ve thought long and hard about, not one I’ve taken lightly or on a whim, it’s about taking back control, about empowerment and confidence and having full power over my choices,” she told fans.

After she joined OnlyFans, Hollyoaks bosses reportedly entered conversations with her to try and convince her to leave the platform.

In a statement, the Channel 4 series has now said: “Hollyoaks is a youth-facing drama with many young viewers, who follow our cast very closely, both in the soap and outside of it.

“We take our responsibility to our young audience very seriously and therefore the show does not allow any Hollyoaks cast members to be active on certain 18+ websites. We had hoped we could reach a resolution with Sarah that would allow her to remain in her role as Mandy, but we respect her choice to continue to produce content on OnlyFans.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Dunn for comment.

Hollyoaks has aired on Channel 4 since 1995, with new episodes arriving Monday to Friday at 6.30pm.