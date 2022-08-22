House of the Dragon: The Game of Thrones scene that becomes more powerful after watching episode 1
New series might make fans reappraise key moments from final few seasons
The premiere of House of the Dragon is making some fans look more favourably on Game of Thrones’ final seasons.
On Sunday (21 August), the first of Thrones’ spin-offs – a prequel focused on House Targaryen – premiered on HBO.
A key location in the opening episode was Dragonstone, which fans will remember is the place where Aegon and his sisters Rhaenys and Visenya launched a conquest that ended in Targaryen rule over the Seven Kingdoms.
House of the Dragon goes deeper on the explanation of Targaryen history, which might change the way you watch certain Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) scenes in Game of Thrones.
One particular scene that has automatically become more powerful was shared on Twitter by @oochotd.
A season seven, episode four (“The Spoils of War”) moment shows Daenyers finally arriving at Dragonstone after seasons of build up.
“Daenerys’ arrival at Dragonstone. After watching House of the Dragon people will realise just how important Dragonstone is to the Targaryens and how huge this moment in Game of Thrones was,” the Twitter account read.
Making the scene more powerful is the fact it leads to the Daenery’s first encounter with Jon Snow, who we go on to learn is, in fact, a Targaryen.
Viewers of the episode are also appreciating the “subtle homage” to Daenerys in the first House ofthe Dragon episode, while Thrones fans will no doubt appreciate the many Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the episode.
Find The Independent’s full review of episode one here.
