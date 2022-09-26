Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role.

After five episodes, Carey and Milly Alcock departed the series, with Cooke and Emma D’Arcy stepping in to play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

While viewers bemoaned the loss of the two stars, whose performances were hailed each week, the cast members have been busy hyping up the arrival of the two new actors.

One such star was Carey herself, who gracefully shared a message about their performances hours before the new episode debuted on HBO.

Sharing a photo of herself as Alicent alongside Cooke’s version of the character, Carey wrote: “Tune in to House of the Dragon tonight to FINALLY see what @livkatecooke & @emmaziadarcy do what they do best.”

Also welcoming the new cast members was King Viserys actor Paddy Considine, who wrote: “Enter the house!”

Considine previously praised the efforts of both Carey and Alcock, writing ahead of the broadcast of their final episode: “Last ep before the time jump for these legends. It was an absolute pleasure working with the pair of you. Go forth!”

Emily Carey shared sweet message hyping up her ‘House of the Dragon’ replacements (Instagram)

Carey responded with a sad face emoji, writing: “We must sashay away. It’s been a joy Pads!”

The latest episode of the series, which also featured the debut of David Tennant’s son, saw the emergence of a villain, which caused viewers to draw big comparisons to Game of Thrones’ most scheming character.

House of the Dragon continues Sundays in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Find the biggest talking points from the episode here.