Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon will have less sex than Game of Thrones, according to showrunners

‘Game of Thrones’ was criticised for its graphic depictions of sexual violence, including one notorious season five scene

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 23 July 2022 10:10
Comments
House of the Dragon, Trailer

House of the Dragon will “pull back” on the sex scenes compared to Game of Thrones.

The HBO hit series featured numerous sex scenes, as well as graphic depictions of sexual assault. Since its release, many fans have taken issue with the nature of these scenes.

Showrunners for the forthcoming prequel series House of the Dragon have said that the spin-off show will feature less sex than the original.

Michael Sapochnik – who directed several Game of Thrones episodes – will serve as a showrunner on the new series, which stars Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sapochnik said that House of the Dragon “pulls back” on the number of sex scenes.

Recommended

He did, however, add that the series will not shy away from depicting the sexual violence of Targaryen life.

“If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect,” Sapochnik. “You can’t ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn’t be downplayed and it shouldn’t be glorified.”

He said that co-showrunner Ryan Condol and himself have “carefully” and “thoughtfully” approached the instances of sexual violence on the new series.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon'

(HBO)

During its time on air, Game of Thrones was criticised by many viewers for its “gratuitous” depictions of sexual assault. One scene in particular – in which Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is raped by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) – caused controversy.

Another aspect of Game of Thrones that the showrunners wanted to change for House of the Dragon was diversity in its casting.

“It was very important for Miguel and I to create a show that was not another bunch of white people on the screen,” Condal said.

The official full-length trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragon was recently released – and fans are thrilled.

House of the Dragon debuts on 21 August 2022. In the UK, the series will air on Sky Atlantic.

The new series will introduce a new dynasty into the TV universe: the ancient House Velaryon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in