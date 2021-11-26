‘I’m a Celebrity’: live show cancelled for first time ever over Storm Arwen fears

Tonight’s (26 November) I’m A Celebrity live episode has been cancelled over continuing Storm Arwen fears.

It’s the first time in the show’s 19 year history that a live show has been cancelled in what ITV bosses have called a “precautionary” measure.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have instead pre-recorded tonight’s episode.

An ITV spokesperson told the Mirror: “Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we’re putting into place on production.

“Ant & Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight’s show. Our celebrities will remain inside the castle which is secure and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew.”

Programme makers confirmed to the Mirror that all the celebrities will remain inside the Gwrych castle until it is safe to leave.

Richard Madeley (ITV)

It comes after former contestant Richard Madeley said he wasn’t happy that he was forced to leave the show just days into the new series.

The broadcaster was made to quit the ITV show after being taken to hospital on Tuesday (25 November).

Madeley, who felt “unwell”, received medical attention “as a precaution” in Wales – but was not allowed back to the Grywych Castle site due to breaking the “Covid bubble”.

In a statement, he told his fans that he was “fine”, adding: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

However, according to Madeley’s daughter, Chloe, the TV star is “livid” about having to come home.

“Thanks for all your lovely messages,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Dad’s absolutely fine. We’ve been speaking to him all day and ultimately, he’s just livid he can’t go back in to camp because of Covid restrictions.

“He did himself proud, though. He worked hard and was his calm, collected, kind and funny self. We are so proud.”

I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV at 9pm tonight