I’m a Celeb 2023: Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix butt heads over Brexit as Nella Rose picked for second Bushtucker Trial
Things got political between campmates Nigel Farage and First Dates’ Fred on I’m A Celebrity...
The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is upon us.
The reality series has returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with the second episode of the 2023 season bringing political drama and emotional moments.
Viewers are getting to know the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.
All eyes will undoubtedly be on former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle.
The controversial politician is joined by This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.
It is no surprise that the politician-turned-GB News presenter was voted by the public to take part in the first disgusting eating trial of the series. The politician was served a “Margar-teat-a” – a pizza topped with a camel udder, a sheep udder and the teat of cow served on a layer of creamy cheese. He also ate another pizza with four types of animal penis and a pig’s anus.
Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up on last conversation with her sister Britney Spears before she left for the jungle, stating that “every family fights” but she and her sister “love each other”.
It was only inevitable that political debate reared its head in the series, and it was kicked off by First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who told Farage that his pro-Brexit campaign as the leader of the Ukip party was “shameful”.
On Tuesday night (21 November), YouTube star Nella Rose will face the next Bushtucker Trial named “No Time to Cry” after the public voted for her.
I’m a Celeb airs every night except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Episode two concludes...
Well, there it is... Nella Rose will be facing the bushtucker trial again in tomorrow’s episode after a public vote...
The public has decided that YouTube star Nella Rose will face the next bushtucker trial alone, meaning that she has been selected by the public twice in a row...
The challenge is called “No time to cry” and it seems as though it entails lots of crawling underground...
Buffalo tail is on the menu for dinner...
It’s Fred Sirieix’s time to show us his cooking skills...
Voting is now closed!
We will find out the results very soon...
I’m a Celebrity crew fear Jamie Lynn Spears could ‘quit jungle’ after telling Ant and Dec she ‘did the wrong show’
Sam Thompson confesses he’s a huge JLS fan
Former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson has finally found the courage to tell Marvin Humes that he’s a huge JLS fan and Humes teaches him the choreography from his boyband days.
Marvin Humes makes his first appearance in the episode and he’s singing...
Those JLS days are coming in handy for Marvin Humes as he sings Mario’s “Let Me Love You” to Jamie Lynn Spears to cheer her up. Cute bonding moment.
Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling emotional
The homesickness is kicking in for Jamie Lynn Spears.
“I’m just tired and I miss my kids,” she told the diary camera in a tearful moment.
The other campmates offered to run her a bath to make her feel better...
Nigel Farage eats four types of animal penis, including pig penis....
‘This would not be the top of the list,” says Farage as he unflinchingly finishes off the pizza slice...
Surströmming – fermented sea herring – puts Nella Rose off her food
Nella Rose has decided to give in when she was faced with fermented sea herring... Farage is still in the competition
