I’m a Celebrity 2023: Nigel Farage voted by the public for first disgusting eating trial of the series
ITV’s reality competition returns to screens tonight
The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is upon us.
The reality series is returning to screens with the first episode of the 2023 season airing tonight (19 November) at 9pm on ITV. The episode is due to run longer than usual, concluding at 10.45pm.
Viewers will get their first look at the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.
All eyes will undoubtedly be on former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars entering the jungle.
Farage will be joined by This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.
In a preview of the first episode, Farage, 59, is seen waist-deep in a trough of disgusting brown sludge, wearing clear goggles and a stained pink button-down shirt.
The politician-turned-GB News presenter previously said that he would not be able to take part in some of the bushtucker trials due to health problems resulting from a 2010 plane crash.
I’m a Celeb airs every night except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
What time is I’m a Celeb on tonight?
The second episode of the 2023 series – which features the first eating trial of the season – will air on ITV and ITVX at 9pm tonight (Monday 20 November).
Nigel Farage’s appearance on the programme has courted controversy, especially after last year’s line-up welcomed disgraced politician Matt Hancock.
It’s an unsettling sign of the times, writes Ellie Harrison.
Does the winner get any prize money?
Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.
Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle, as was the case for the two years that the series decamped to Wales due to the pandemic).
The stars are, however, paid a set fee to appear on the show. This amount varies from contestant to contestant – depending on how in-demand and famous they are.
Meet the campmates...
The new series launched on Sunday (19 November), with this year’s crop including soap stars, TV presenters and a controversial former politician-turned-GB News host.
When is I’m a Celeb on?
The ITV reality series is broadcast every night on ITV and ITVX at 9pm – except for Saturdays.
How long is an episode of I’m a Celeb?
Tonight’s episode was particuarly long, running for 105 minutes. Typical episodes, however, are expected to be 60-minutes long.
The contestants were put through the wringer, having to complete not one but two challenges in the first episode.
Here’s Nigel Farage and Nella Rose getting up close and personal with some slippery, slithery reptiles.
Fans boycott I’m a Celeb
While millions of viewers tuned in to the first episode of the 2023 season, many fans of the show are switching the telly off this year in protest of ex-politician Nigel Farage.
ICYMI...
There you have it... the first episode of I’m a Celeb 2023 has come to an end – and what an eventful episode it was.
