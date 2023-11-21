I’m a Celeb 2023: Nella and Fred have first argument of series as YouTuber gets electrocuted during grisly trial
Relations between Nella Rose and First Dates’ Fred Sirieix become fraught as Jamie Lynn Spears says she wants to ‘go home’
The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is upon us.
The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with the second episode of the 2023 season bringing political drama and emotional upheaval.
Viewers are getting to know the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.
All eyes will undoubtedly be on former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is joined by This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.
It is no surprise that the politician-turned-GB News presenter was voted by the public to take part in the first disgusting eating trial of the series. Last night, he was served a “Margar-teat-a” – a pizza topped with a camel udder, a sheep udder and the teat of cow served on a layer of creamy cheese. He ate another pizza with four types of animal penis and a pig’s anus.
Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her last conversation with her sister Britney Spears before she left for the jungle, stating that “every family fights” but she and her sister “love each other”.
It was only inevitable that political debate reared its head in the series, and it was kicked off by First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who told Farage that his pro-Brexit campaign as the leader of the Ukip party was “shameful”.
On tonight’s episode, YouTube star Nella Rose will face the next Bushtucker Trial named “No Time to Cry” after the public voted for her. She will be sent on a secret mission to find stars in an underground lair.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Poor Nella...
Sam Thompson invites himself to dinner at Jamie Lynn Spears’s house so he can meet Britney!
I mean, who wouldn’t?
Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold give Jamie Lynn Spears a pep talk as she has an emotional morning...
Despite some arguments this morning, campmates Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold have banded around Lynn Spears as she has an emotional time getting homesick.
Why is Nigel ruled out from the challenege on medical grounds?
The injuries Nigel Farage incurred from his 2010 plane accident mean he is exempt from taking part in certain physical Bushtucker Trials.
In the run up to the general election in 2010, Farage was involved in a plane crash, and suffered a punctured lung, two chipped vertebrae, several fractured ribs and a fractured sternum.
Read more below:
Nella described her experience as ‘traumatising'
Still, though, she came back to camp with three stars!
‘It was giving hell’: Nella screams first ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here’ of the series!
The electric shocks, confined space and the bugs meant Nella found the challenge very difficult. So she decided to give in and exit the challenge early by screaming the first “I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!” of the series...
Nella Rose has just been electrocuted!
This is absolutely grim. Poor Nella...
Come on Nella!
Once in the underground lair, Nella is facing a maze of lasers and hundreds of cockroaches. She has to use the magnetic watch the free the stars to bring back to camp.
But by breaking the lasers, she keeps on being forced to go back to the beginning. Agh! Come on Nella...
Nella is ‘scared’ of James Bond-inspired Bushtucker Trial but is willing to give it a go…
She has 10 minutes...
Nella becomes a secret agent and enters the underground lair...
Nella has been voted by the public to do the next trial.
But what does it entail?
Ant said: “Nella, this is No Time To Cry - through the fence and hidden deep underground is an evil villain’s secret lair. You have to take on the role of secret agent and infiltrate that secret lair, collecting stars as you go. The stars are hidden behind protected glass. To get them, you’re going to need this super hi-tech magnetic secret agent watch…”
