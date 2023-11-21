✕ Close Fred Sirieix confronts Nigel Farage over 'shameful' Brexit poster

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is upon us.

The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with the second episode of the 2023 season bringing political drama and emotional upheaval.

Viewers are getting to know the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is joined by This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

It is no surprise that the politician-turned-GB News presenter was voted by the public to take part in the first disgusting eating trial of the series. Last night, he was served a “Margar-teat-a” – a pizza topped with a camel udder, a sheep udder and the teat of cow served on a layer of creamy cheese. He ate another pizza with four types of animal penis and a pig’s anus.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her last conversation with her sister Britney Spears before she left for the jungle, stating that “every family fights” but she and her sister “love each other”.

It was only inevitable that political debate reared its head in the series, and it was kicked off by First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who told Farage that his pro-Brexit campaign as the leader of the Ukip party was “shameful”.

On tonight’s episode, YouTube star Nella Rose will face the next Bushtucker Trial named “No Time to Cry” after the public voted for her. She will be sent on a secret mission to find stars in an underground lair.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.