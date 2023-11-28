I’m a Celebrity – live: Grace Dent lands back in London after ‘heartbroken’ star quits show on medical grounds
Food critic and ‘MasterChef’ judge apologised for ‘letting down’ her fellow campmates
I'm A Celebrity: Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix clash on Brexit, again
We’re one week into I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023, and life in the jungle has already got too much for one contestant.
The first week Down Under featured heated arguments (and surprising reconciliations), new arrivals and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials.
Ahead of Monday (27 November) night’s episode, it was announced that food critic and MasterChef judge Grace Dent had quit the show on “medical grounds”.
The food writer had struggled during her first week in camp, and was heard telling fellow campmate Josie Gibson that she’d “had enough” and wanted to go home during Friday (24 November) night’s episode.
Her departure was announced to her fellow campmates on Monday, in a letter from Grace where she said that her “heart was broken” to be leaving. She has since been pictured back in the UK.
Still in the jungle are Ukip leader Nigel Farage and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who have clashed multiple times in recent episodes about Brexit. Jamie Lynn Spears and YouTuber Nella Rose are also among the line-up of 2023 campmates.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Grace Dent pictured back in UK airport after quitting show
Restaurant critic Grace Dent has been pictured arriving in London after she left I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! early on “medical grounds”.
The MasterChef star was seen wearing a black turtleneck jumper, jeans and her signature large framed black glasses as she walked through Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (28 November) afternoon.
Jamie Lynn Spears recalls incident in which her daughter almost died by drowning
During Monday (27 November) night’s episode, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about the horror incident from 2017 where her young daughter almost died by drowning.
Read the full story below:
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/jamie-lynn-spears-daughter-drowning-maddie-b2454482.htmlz
I’m a Celebrity campmates ‘gutted’ as Grace Dent quits show: ‘She hasn’t let us down’
The I’m a Celebrity campmates poured one out for Grace Dent – and even shed a tear - following the MasterChef star’s exit from the show.
Read more below:
I’m a Celeb cast ‘gutted’ as Grace Dent quits show: ‘She hasn’t let us down’
Food critic said ‘my heart is broken’ as she left show
The Misery Motel living up to its name... but turns out two more celebrities will be heading over tomorrow.
You can vote on the app for who you want to join.
Frankie Dettori and Nigel Farage doubling down, insisting again that they’d have gone if Sam wasn’t quite so “keen”.
Uh-oh. Three campmates must spend the night in the “Misery Motel”, which I’m sure will be as fun as it sounds.
Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes – “the three wise men” – have volunteered to go.
Of course, Nigel Farage insists he’d stepped up if Sam asked him. Sure...
Aw, nice to see Sam Thompson raising a toast to Grace in camp!
Fred, once again, is in charge of the cooking. This time, it’s (ostrich) egg fried rice, which does sound delicious.
On Sam’s orders, everyone has to play a game of charades. In the jungle, they make their own fun.
Nick’s made Sam a crown as camp leader, which the Made in Chelsea star says is “sick”. He’s genuinely never looked happier.
New leaders Sam and Marvin are dishing out roles in camp. Tony and Danielle are on the dreaded “dunny duty”, eg cleaning the toilets.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies