We’re one week into I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023, and life in the jungle has already got too much for one contestant.

The first week Down Under featured heated arguments (and surprising reconciliations), new arrivals and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials.

Ahead of Monday (27 November) night’s episode, it was announced that food critic and MasterChef judge Grace Dent had quit the show on “medical grounds”.

The food writer had struggled during her first week in camp, and was heard telling fellow campmate Josie Gibson that she’d “had enough” and wanted to go home during Friday (24 November) night’s episode.

Her departure was announced to her fellow campmates on Monday, in a letter from Grace where she said that her “heart was broken” to be leaving. She has since been pictured back in the UK.

Still in the jungle are Ukip leader Nigel Farage and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who have clashed multiple times in recent episodes about Brexit. Jamie Lynn Spears and YouTuber Nella Rose are also among the line-up of 2023 campmates.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.