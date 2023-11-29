✕ Close I'm A Celebrity: Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix clash on Brexit, again

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is yet to reach the elimination stage of the competition, yet life in the jungle has already proved to be too much for two contestants.

The first week Down Under featured heated arguments (and surprising reconciliations), new arrivals and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials.

On Wednesday (29 November), it was announced that Jamie Lynn Spears had quit the show on medical grounds.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

The singer and actor is the second celebrity to leave the jungle behind in two days. On Monday, the experience got the better of food critic and MasterChef judge Grace Dent, as she also quit on medical grounds.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.