I’m a Celebrity – live: Jamie Lynn Spears quits show on medical grounds
Britney Spears’s sister struggled during her time in the camp
I'm A Celebrity: Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix clash on Brexit, again
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is yet to reach the elimination stage of the competition, yet life in the jungle has already proved to be too much for two contestants.
The first week Down Under featured heated arguments (and surprising reconciliations), new arrivals and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials.
On Wednesday (29 November), it was announced that Jamie Lynn Spears had quit the show on medical grounds.
An ITV spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”
The singer and actor is the second celebrity to leave the jungle behind in two days. On Monday, the experience got the better of food critic and MasterChef judge Grace Dent, as she also quit on medical grounds.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Watch: I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
The I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates clashed on Tuesday (28 November) as Sam Thompson said that Jamie Lynn Spears had become known as the “girl who cried wolf” following her multiple pleas to leave the show.
Jamie Lynn maintained that she is “speaking honestly” about her emotions, while Sam said that he believes she’ll be here “longer than we are”.
Nella Rose returns to camp after receiving ‘medical treatment'
Nella Rose has returned to the I’m a Celebrity camp after she was declared exempt from the latest Bushtucker Trial.
During Tuesday (28 November) night’s live broadcast, Ant and Dec confirmed that Nella was being treated by the camp medic at the time of the vote, so could not take part.
An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “During last night’s live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp.”
Nella Rose and Nigel Farage argue about cultural appropriation: ‘You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume'
Nigel Farage and Nella Rose butted heads once again during Tuesday night’s episode, when the Ukip leader raised the subject of cultural appropriation.
Nella Rose and Nigel Farage argue about cultural appropriation on I’m a Celeb
Pair clashed as Nella told Nigel that ‘you can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume’
Aaaaand it’s Nigel Farage and Nick Pickard who are taking on the next trial. Farage looks genuinely thrilled.
Ant and Dec are off to camp to tell them who’s up for the next trial. They’re live, but Nella is being treated by the camp medic as we speak, meaning she’s exempt.
You have to admire Sam’s ability to find the beauty in every moment in camp, right?
“Nigel’s going to be Nigel at the end of the day. I’m just not going to listen to any of his opinions when it comes to race.”
Wise words from Nella!
Dinner tonight is a venison fillet, thanks to the five stars got by the boys at the Misery Motel – even if the portions are a little “meagre”.
