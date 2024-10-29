Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



As the end of the year approaches, another batch of stars are set to enter the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

The ITV reality show has been on the air since 2000, with winners including Tony Blackburn, Stacey Solomon, Jill Scott and last year's victor Sam Thompson.

In recent years, I’m a Celebrity has been plagued with controversy for signing up two controversial politicians: former health secretary Matt Hancock in 2022 and Nigel Farage in 2023, which appeared to lead to a downturn in ratings.

Currently, it seems like bosses don’t have anyone quite so contentious waiting in the wings; in the past few weeks, reports have surfaced about which stars could be facing their fears in the Australian jungle.

Below is a rundown of the nine stars who might be on this year’s series.

Coleen Rooney

open image in gallery Coleen Rooney ( Getty Images )

Coleen Rooney has reportedly signed up to appear on this year’s series. The wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is said to have secured the biggest deal in the show’s history, which would surpass that of Farage and presenter Noel Edmonds with a fee of over £1.5m. “I’m a Celeb bosses have pulled off a huge coup getting Coleen for the jungle this year and the team are thrilled to have her on board,” a source told The Sun. “Coleen has a huge fanbase and she won massive plaudits for her classy handling of the Wagatha Christie case. She’s excited to show fans a different side to her and prove she can survive without her creature comforts.”

Ally McCoist

open image in gallery Ally McCoist ( Getty Images )

This year’s star from the world of football – following in the footsteps of Harry Redknapp, Ian Wright and winner Jill Scott – could be Ally McCoist. The former Rangers pro, who played for Scotland, is now known by many for his commentary on ITV – but it seems he might be heading into the jungle two years after reportedly backing out. An insider told The Sun: “Ally has such a huge fan base thanks to his years of commentating and punditry, plus his long stint on A Question of Sport. He’d be great for the jungle – as his wife and kids have been telling him forever – so everyone is really hopeful that this will be the year.”

Tulisa Contostavlos

open image in gallery Tulisa Contostavlos ( Getty Images )

One of this year’s biggest rumours is N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, who was also once a judge on The X Factor. An insider suggested to The Sun that Contostavlos’s booking was inspired by a recent N-Dubz tour, which “introduced her to a younger generation, especially through platforms like TikTok”. They added: “Tulisa’s diverse career makes her a strong contender for I’m a Celebrity because she appeals to a wide audience. ITV is particularly excited about her new following among 16 to 24-year-olds, and hopes the deal is finalised soon.”

Jane Moore

open image in gallery Jane Moore ( Getty Images )

The second Loose Womenstar who is reportedly poised to follow in the footsteps of fellow panellists Janet Street-Porter, Frankie Bridge and Charlene White is Jane Moore, who first appeared on the ITV panel show in 1999. he has been a regular panellist since 2013 and is rumoured to be up for entering the jungle following a split from her husband of 20 years.

Reverend Richard Coles

open image in gallery Reverend Richard Coles ( Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for )

Reverend Richard Coles, the media personality and former vicar, who was once a member of the band the Communards, will – according to The Sun – be a campmate on this year’s I’m a Celebrity. A source said: “Rev Coles will have a variety of tales to tell from his wild days as a pop star in the Eighties, through to performing on Strictly Come Dancing and his later life as a man of the cloth.” Earlier this year, Coles described his time on Strictly as “brutal” amid a behind-the-scenes scandal.

Dean McCullough

open image in gallery Dean McCullough ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Northern Irish BBC Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough has reportedly been tapped to appear on this year’s series. He started presenting for the station in 2020, standing in for Clara Amfo, and in September 2022, he replaced Scott Mills and Chris Stark, alongside Vicky Hawkesworth, as hosts of Radio 1’s afternoon show.

Alan Halsall

open image in gallery Alan Halsall ( Getty Images )

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, had an I’m a Celebrity near-miss in 2023. He was rumoured to be a part of the line-up but was reportedly forced to withdraw after suffering a knee injury; the photo he shared of himself from his hospital bed essentially ruled himself out of appearing. It’s a likely bet, then, that Halsall has been drafted in for the new series.

GK Barry

open image in gallery GK Barry ( Kate Green/Getty Images )

There are two Loose Women stars being tipped to join I’m a Celebrity this year – and one became a wift favourite to appear after it was reported she had withdrawn from participating in Strictly Come Dancing due to the rehearsal room scandal that hit the BBC show earlier this year. GK Barry – real name Grace Keeling – would be a hit with the youngsters considering she had a huge following on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube

Olivia Atwood

open image in gallery Olivia Atwood ( Getty Images )

Love Island star Olivia Atwood might finally be able to re-enter the jungle after being forced to withdraw from the competition in 2022 after just one day. Atwood left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks” and, when asked if she would appear the following year, she ruled herself out due to scheduling conflicts. However, Atwood could very possibly have kept this winter free to finally complete her tenure in the jungle.

Tommy Fury

open image in gallery Tommy Fury ( Getty Images )

One star who is sure to be top of producers’ wish list is Tommy Fury. The former Love Island star and boxer, who recently split from his fiancée Molly Mae Hague, has just released a memoir he will undoubtedly want to promote ahead of Christmas. Fury has now fanned the flames of speculation after dodging a question about his possible I’m a Celebrity involvement on Heart Radio.

When asked if he’ll appear, he said: “Listen, a lot of things in my life is like a rollercoaster in a minute. There are so many things I might do. You know, could he be doing this? Could he be doing that? I don’t know what I’m doing this afternoon. I mean, I just take literally an hour at a time, so I don’t know. There’s a lot of things going on in my life right now. So, I’m not sure on anything.”

However, it was reported on 25 October that Fury had dropped out of the show, weeks before it was due to begin on Sunday 17 November.

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

