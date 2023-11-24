Jump to content

Liveupdated1700862648

I’m a Celeb – live: Jamie Lynn Spears dresses up as a sponge for bizarre trial

YouTuber pulled the ‘emergency cord’ on her helmet in the ‘Touchdown of Terror’, meaning Grace Dent and Nigel Farage’s team won the trial

Isobel Lewis,Ellie Muir
Friday 24 November 2023 21:37
Comments
I'm a Celeb: Campmates shocked by naked Nigel Farage taking a bath

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.

The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with last night’s episode bringing heated arguments, emotional upheaval, grisly challenges and two late arrivals.

Friday’s episode will see YouTuber Nella Rose and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson take on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and food critic Grace Dent in the Touchdown of Terror trial. In the challenge, the pairs must try and release American footballs while wearing a helmet of critters.

After a first few days in the jungle, Thursday’s show (23 November) saw sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining as new arrivals. Find out everything you need to know about the two new campmates here.

They will be joining former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s episode (21 November), things got heated between campmates when Nella, 26, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, butted heads after she accused him of treating her like a “little girl” and for making comments that he is old enough to be her dad. Nella became upset following Fred’s comments because her own father died in 2016.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.

1700862648

Everyone “stinks of fish”, but Home team are the winners!

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:50
1700862481

I’m not sure there’s ever been a more confusing challenge? Does anybody know what’s happening? Someone? Anyone?

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:48
1700862393

Now it’s time for the second challenge. This time it’s Jamie Lynn and Danielle v Josie and Marvin Humes.

Jamie Lynn says she’ll be “so disappointed” if she loses. The game, it turns out, involves her dressing up as a giant... tennis ball?

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:46
1700862283

While Away camp enjoys their meat, Jamie Lynn Spears is unimpressed by the rice and beans option in Home camp.

Turns out her team can’t even handle that, and she’s frustrated after having to take over cooking duties from Sam Thompson.

Fred, however, is pleased with his handiwork, and brands the dish “délicieuse”.

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:44
1700862084

Josie Gibson confirming that nobody says the words “beautiful butterfly” quite as well as Bristolians.

Food has arrived, and I think it’s... camel meat?

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:41
1700861775

Grace’s face says it all, really.

(ITV)
Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:36
1700861547

But Nella Rose has quit the challenge, meaning Away team win.

Grace, meanwhile, is having a cockroach washed out of ear. Horrible.

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:32
1700861487

Aaaaand round one goes to the Home team. Cockroaches are being added into the helmet, and Grace looks like she could be about to break.

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:31
1700861368

Home team gets the first ball, followed by Away. It’s all to play for.

Still, I can’t help feeling like Nigel and Sam have lucked out in this round. A bit of running and some ants? Easy.

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:29
1700860984

Nigel and Sam’s trousers have been filled with ants, while Nella and Grace’s helmets now have mealworms in them. Eek!

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 21:23

