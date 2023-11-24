I’m a Celeb – live: Jamie Lynn Spears dresses up as a sponge for bizarre trial
YouTuber pulled the ‘emergency cord’ on her helmet in the ‘Touchdown of Terror’, meaning Grace Dent and Nigel Farage’s team won the trial
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.
The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with last night’s episode bringing heated arguments, emotional upheaval, grisly challenges and two late arrivals.
Friday’s episode will see YouTuber Nella Rose and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson take on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and food critic Grace Dent in the Touchdown of Terror trial. In the challenge, the pairs must try and release American footballs while wearing a helmet of critters.
After a first few days in the jungle, Thursday’s show (23 November) saw sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining as new arrivals. Find out everything you need to know about the two new campmates here.
They will be joining former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.
Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s episode (21 November), things got heated between campmates when Nella, 26, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, butted heads after she accused him of treating her like a “little girl” and for making comments that he is old enough to be her dad. Nella became upset following Fred’s comments because her own father died in 2016.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Everyone “stinks of fish”, but Home team are the winners!
I’m not sure there’s ever been a more confusing challenge? Does anybody know what’s happening? Someone? Anyone?
Now it’s time for the second challenge. This time it’s Jamie Lynn and Danielle v Josie and Marvin Humes.
Jamie Lynn says she’ll be “so disappointed” if she loses. The game, it turns out, involves her dressing up as a giant... tennis ball?
While Away camp enjoys their meat, Jamie Lynn Spears is unimpressed by the rice and beans option in Home camp.
Turns out her team can’t even handle that, and she’s frustrated after having to take over cooking duties from Sam Thompson.
Fred, however, is pleased with his handiwork, and brands the dish “délicieuse”.
Josie Gibson confirming that nobody says the words “beautiful butterfly” quite as well as Bristolians.
Food has arrived, and I think it’s... camel meat?
Grace’s face says it all, really.
But Nella Rose has quit the challenge, meaning Away team win.
Grace, meanwhile, is having a cockroach washed out of ear. Horrible.
Aaaaand round one goes to the Home team. Cockroaches are being added into the helmet, and Grace looks like she could be about to break.
Home team gets the first ball, followed by Away. It’s all to play for.
Still, I can’t help feeling like Nigel and Sam have lucked out in this round. A bit of running and some ants? Easy.
Nigel and Sam’s trousers have been filled with ants, while Nella and Grace’s helmets now have mealworms in them. Eek!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies