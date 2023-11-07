Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s almost time for another series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, with ITV set to announce the 2023 line-up in a matter of weeks.

The rumour mill regarding which stars will appear on the reality series is currently in overdrive, with this year’s crop expected to include, as expected, soap stars, TV presenters – and one star who was forced to quit during last year’s show. A controversial politician is also expected to appear.

Last year’s series was won by footballer Jill Scott, with the Lioness beating Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Hancock’s appearance on the show occurred weeks after he completed filming on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which only began airing last month.

Below, we run through the likely contenders to be on this year’s I’m a Celebrity.

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall (Getty Images)

No series of I’m a Celebrity is complete without a much-loved Coronation Street star, and it seems like 2023 could be the turn of Alan Halsall, who has played Tyrone Dobbs in the soap since 1998.

A source told The Sun: ”Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

He’d follow in the footsteps of his fellow Corrie stars Andy Whyment (Kirk) and Simon Gregson (Steve).

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford (Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresfordhas described the idea of being on I’m a Celebrity as “awesome”, telling The Mirror: “Out of all the shows, I would love to do the jungle.”

The weather presenter, who clashed with Piers Morgan over his Meghan Markle comments in 2021, might be a shoo-in following the cancellation of his ITV show All About Britain earlier this year.

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani (Getty Images)

Danny Cipriani looks as if he could be following in the footseps of James Haskell and Mike Tindall to become the latest rugby star to appear on the series.

A source “confirmed” his participation to the Daily Mail, calling him “one of the most exciting signings for this series”.

Denise van Outen

Denise van Outen (Getty Images)

It seems like it could be the perfect time for Denise van Outen to appear on I’m a Celebrity.

The presenter and musical theatre star suggested she is often asked to appear on the series when she told The Sun: “I will do it at some point. I think I’m a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do.”

She will turn 50 in May 2024, so has she lined up the show as an early gift? Time will tell.

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori (Getty Images for Ascot Racecours)

At this stage, jockey Frankie Dettori, who announced his retirement in December 2022, seems to be all but confirmed to be a contestant on I’m a Celebrity 2023.

A source told The Sun he has been lined up as one of this year’s “superstar” signings, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Josie Gibson’s stock has risen in the last year following her inadvertant This Morning promotion in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Producers are reportedly “determined” to sign the former Big Brother winner up to the show, which would make her one of the most “familiar” faces on the line-up.

Liz Truss

Liz Truss (Getty Images)

While it seems unlikely she’d accept, Liz Truss, the former prime minister, is part of the rumoured line-up list due to Matt Hancock’s successful stint on the show in 2022.

Bosses would clearly lap up the chance of signing Truss as it would guarantee extra viewers, with a source telling The Sun: “High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp – which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.”

However, in August, Truss’s press secretary said: “Liz has not been approached about appearing on the next series of I’m a Celeb. Even if she were approached, the answer would be a firm no.”

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage is considering ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (Getty Images)

Nigel Farage has said he is giving an offer to join the line-up of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “very serious consideration”.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader said he has previously turned down requests but has been in contractual talks over the last couple of days with the ITV show about entering the jungle.

During his GB News show on Monday (30 October), he said he’s been offered “really quite substantial sums of money” to appear on the show “several times” since 2016.

Farage told viewers: “I have always thought ‘No, it’s probably not the right thing for me to do’”, but said he is reconsidering as he “might be able to connect’ to “about 10 million young people who watch that programme”

He added that he feels there are “downsides” to him doing the show but said he would give an “absolute definitive answer within the next 48 hours”.

Olivia Atwood

Olivia Attwood (ITV)

Olivia Attwood was forced to leave I’m a Celebrity 2022 after just one day when a routine blood test disclosed that she was dangerously anaemic.

Despite the former Love Island star maintaining she felt “absolutely fine”, the show’s production team decided against sending her back into the jungle due to an issue with insurance.

At the time, Attwood said she would “love to” return in 2023, but suggested there might be logistical issues. But it seems likely that ITV would give Attwood first refusal.

Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson (Bauer)

It’s been reported that Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson will enter the jungle this year.

A source claimed to The Sun that his appearance is a done deal, stating: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality.”

His appearanc ewould come weeks after his girlfriend, Zara McDermott, was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne (Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +)

The Vivienne is one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s best-loved stars, and she has expressed interest in signing up to the show.

Unless she’s playing coy, though, the former Drag Race winner is yet to be asked, with the celebrity stating: “Do you know what, I’ve never even thought about it really but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be. I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it!

“What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again... I am all for that.”