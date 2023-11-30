I’m a Celebrity – live: Jamie Lynn Spears quits show as Grace Dent speaks out on exit
Britney Spears’s sister struggled during her time in the camp
I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
The public are yet to begin voting celebrities out of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, but life in the jungle has already proven to be too much for two contestants.
The first week Down Under featured heated arguments (and surprising reconciliations), new arrivals and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials.
On Wednesday (29 November), it was announced that Jamie Lynn Spears had quit the show on medical grounds.
An ITV spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”
The singer and actor is the second celebrity to leave the jungle behind in two days. On Monday, the experience got the better of food critic and MasterChef judge Grace Dent, as she also quit on medical grounds.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Grace Dent recalls frightening cockroach incident as she speaks out for first time after I’m a Celeb exit
Restaurant critic Grace Dent has said she is “overwhelmingly sad right now” following her early exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday (27 November).
The former Masterchef UK star shed light on one of the grisly incidents that forced her to leave the jungle. In a post shared on Instagram, Dent recalled the moment a cockroach found its way into her ear canal following the “Scarena” trial.
Read more below:
Grace Dent speaks out for first time after early exit from I’m a Celebrity…
The restaurant critic and Masterchef UK star suddenly left the reality TV show on Monday
Video: Jamie Lynn Spears’s telling words before quitting I’m a Celeb
Meet the contestants
Need a refresh of everyone who’s competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle this year?
We’ve got you covered:
Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestants
From soap stars, late arrivals and TV hosts, to one controversial ex-politician
What Gen Z really think about Nigel Farage (and it’s not what you think)
“The arrival of the former Ukip leader and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage into the Australian jungle (wearing, naturally, a pair of Union Jack socks) has won him a surprising new fanbase: Gen Z,” writes Lucy Holden for The Independent.
“That’s right, the politician labelled by many as the most abhorrent ‘racist’ toad in politics is being backed by the super woke because they think he’s being ‘body shamed’ on ITV and actually like the fact he looks like a cartoon frog.”
Read more:
What Gen Z really think about Nigel Farage (and it’s not what you think)
He’s the ultimate boomer who stands against everything young people believe in ... isn’t he? Lucy Holden discovers that not all 20-year-olds watching the ex-Ukip leader on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ are turned off by him
What were Nigel and Nella arguing about?
Wednesday’s night’s episode saw Nigel reignite Tuesday’s debate about cultural appropriation with Nella.
It began when Farage said: “If a white person does a Black accent, that’s considered to be a crime, that they should be cancelled for it.”
“It depends in what context,” Nella explained. “If you’re taking the p***, then you’re taking the p***. If you’re not, then you’re not.”
Read more:
Nella Rose and Nigel Farage argue about cultural appropriation on I’m a Celeb
Pair clashed as Nella told Nigel that ‘you can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume’
Ant and Dec share health update on Jamie Lynn Spears
Following the news that Jamie Lynn Spears had suddenly left the camp on “medical grounds”, Ant and Dec issued a statement at the beginning of Wednesday’s show.
“We’ve got some breaking news for you, Jamie Lynn Spears has left the camp on medical grounds,” said Ant.
Dec added: “The good news is, Jamie Lynn is doing fine and she goes away with our best wishes.”
Ant and Dec issue Jamie Lynn Spears health update after sudden I’m a Celeb exit
Spears is ‘doing fine’, according to presenter Declan Donnelly
Video: I'm A Celeb campmates react to Jamie Lynn Spears leaving the jungle
Campmates react to Jamie Lynn Spears leaving
The camp has reacted to the news that Jamie Lynn has left the show for medical reasons.
Josie Gibson announced the news: “Jamie Lynn has left camp. She won’t be returning.”
Tony Bellew said: “She’s a lovely, lovely girl.”
And Danielle Harold said in a piece to camera: “I think camp for me is going to be really different without Jamie Lynn. She was one of my close ones.”
Ant and Dec said: “We wish Jamie Lynn the very best.”
Vote open for the next challenge
Not long to go – vote now!
Nella and Nigel revisit chat about cultural appropriation
We’re back to this again. Nigel is worried she’s “upset” Nella (spoiler: he has).
Nella tells him: “I just feel like you were very dismissive about cultural appropriation yesterday.”
Nigel responds: “No, I was concerned. If I’m filmed saying wata I’ll get accused of cultural appropriation.”
Nella asks: “How does that get you any sort of backlash?”
She adds: “You are always going to have your opinions. I’m going to have always my opinions. Let’s not be the best of buds.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies