I’m a Celebrity 2023: What time is it on tonight and who’s in it?

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is upon us.

The reality series is returning to screens with the first episode of the 2023 season airing tonight (19 November) at 9pm on ITV. The episode is due to run longer than usual, concluding at 10.45pm.

Viewers will get their first look at the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars entering the jungle.

Farage will be joined by This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

In a preview of the first episode, Farage, 59, is seen waist-deep in a trough of disgusting brown sludge, wearing clear goggles and a stained pink button-down shirt.

The politician-turned-GB News presenter previously said that he would not be able to take part in some of the bushtucker trials due to health problems resulting from a 2010 plane crash.

I’m a Celeb airs every night except Saturdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.