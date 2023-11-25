✕ Close I'm a Celeb: Jamie Lynn recalls iconic Britney and Madonna kiss at 2002 VMAs

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.

After a first few days in the jungle, Thursday’s show (23 November) saw sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining as new arrivals. Find out everything you need to know about the two new campmates here.

They join former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

Meanwhile, during Friday’s episode, Jamie Lynn was grilled about her relationship with her famous sister, pop star Britney Spears, and revealed her reaction to the famous kiss with Madonna at the 2003 VMAs.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.