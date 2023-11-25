Jump to content

Liveupdated1700907429

I’m a Celebrity – live: What happened in last night’s episode and what time does it start tonight?

Nigel Farage and Grace Dent won their challenge, while Jamie Lynn was grilled about her relationship with her sister, Britney Spears

Isobel Lewis,Ellie Muir
Saturday 25 November 2023 10:14
Comments
I'm a Celeb: Jamie Lynn recalls iconic Britney and Madonna kiss at 2002 VMAs

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.

After a first few days in the jungle, Thursday’s show (23 November) saw sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining as new arrivals. Find out everything you need to know about the two new campmates here.

They join former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

Meanwhile, during Friday’s episode, Jamie Lynn was grilled about her relationship with her famous sister, pop star Britney Spears, and revealed her reaction to the famous kiss with Madonna at the 2003 VMAs.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.

1700895600

I’m a Celebrity launch loses two million viewers after ‘Nigel Farage boycott’

I’m a Celebrity viewers have taken issue with Farage’s appearance on the show, and the dip in launch episode figures are there to prove it.

I'm a Celebrity launch loses millions of viewers after planned boycott

Drastic ratings dip follows planned boycott of series over inclusion of controversial ex-politician

Isobel Lewis25 November 2023 07:00
1700890200

Want to know what our critic has made of Farage’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity 2023? Read on below...

Nigel Farage, architect of contemporary British decline, enters I’m a Celeb – review

Because of Farage’s medical exemptions, we might never witness the former Ukip leader himself at ‘breaking point’ with fear

Isobel Lewis25 November 2023 05:30
1700884800

What Gen Z really think about Nigel Farage (and it’s not what you think)

He’s the ultimate boomer who stands against everything young people believe in ... isn’t he? Lucy Holden discovers that not all 20-year-olds watching the ex-Ukip leader on I’m a Celebrity are turned off by him...

Isobel Lewis25 November 2023 04:00
1700879400

ICYMI: Janet Street-Porter defends Nella Rose after Fred Sirieix clash

Nella and Fred may appear to have let bygones be bygones, but many viewers have shared their frustrations at Nella’s behaviour in the jungle so far.

In the YouTuber’s corner, however, is Janet Street-Porter, who spoke out in defence of her on Loose Women.

Read more below...

Isobel Lewis25 November 2023 02:30
1700874000

Independent readers divided over Nigel Farage’s appearance on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity

From ‘vulgar’ to ‘a breath of fresh air’, The Independent readers can’t reach a consensus on Farage’s reality TV debut.

Read their thoughts below:

Readers divided over Nigel Farage’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity

Have your say: From ‘vulgar’ to ‘a breath of fresh air’ readers can’t reach a consensus on Farage’s reality TV debut

Isobel Lewis25 November 2023 01:00
1700868645

Social media, meanwhile, seems less convinced by Jamie Lynn’s response.

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 23:30
1700864644

Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears discusses iconic Britney and Madonna kiss from 2002 VMAs

I'm a Celeb: Jamie Lynn recalls iconic Britney and Madonna kiss at 2002 VMAs
Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 22:24
1700864124

Uh oh. The Away team are now up for the Down Your Sorrows challenge, and it looks to be a disgusting drinking challenge!

You can vote for who you want to take part on the official I’m a Celebrity app. Go go go, you’ve not got long.

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 22:15
1700863995

Wow, that’s a big new score for the Home team! And they’ve come from behind to win it – and the breakfast of champions!

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 22:13
1700863869

Ant and Dec are live in the “Scarena”, ready to dish up the results. Who do we think has won?

Isobel Lewis24 November 2023 22:11

