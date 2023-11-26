I’m a Celebrity – live: Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew drink cockroaches and cows’ anus in latest challenge
Nigel Farage and Grace Dent won their challenge, while Jamie Lynn was grilled about her relationship with her sister, Britney Spears
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.
After a first few days in the jungle, Thursday’s show (23 November) saw sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining as new arrivals. Find out everything you need to know about the two new campmates here.
They join former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.
Meanwhile, during Saturday’s (25 November) episode, Tony and Nigel took part in a challenge where they successfully won all 12 meals by drinking revolting concoctions including blended cows’ anus, cockroaches, and crocodile feet.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
ITV boss ‘mocks Nigel Farage’ at event – despite politician’s reported £1.5m fee
ITV may have shelled out a reported £1.5m to have Farage in the jungle, but that didn’t stop director of television Kevin Lygo from making jokes at the politician’s expense during a recent event, according to reports.
Read more below:
ITV boss ‘mocks Nigel Farage’ despite reportedly paying £1.5m I’m a Celeb fee
The fee for Farage would be the third-highest amount any contestant has received in the show’s 21 series
Just pretend it’s a chocolate milkshake, Tony...
Definitely not blended mudfish
Down the hatch, lads
“If I was served this, I would send this back,” Nigel Farage said of his concotion of blended pigs’ nose.
“What’s going to be the fastest drink to drink? Usain Bolt,” Tony says. This becomes “U-Brain Bolt” and is blended sheep brain.
“That’s alright, I like lamb,” Tony says, downing it. “Tastes like stale yoghurt.”
Nigel then chooses Rory McIlroy, which is turned into “Gory McIlroy” and is blended crocodile feet. He downs it in one.
Tony’s on to blended bulls’ penis, or, “Penis Williams”.
Jamie Lynn Spears says ‘I love my sister’ as she’s quizzed on Britney feud
Jamie Lynn Spears says ‘I love my sister’ as she’s quizzed on Britney on I’m a Celeb
Frankie Dettori asked if it was true the famous siblings ‘don’t get on now’
Is this one of the most stomach-churning challenges yet?
Tony and Nigel have been picked for the Drown Your Sorrows challenge.
Ant explains: “This is Down Your Sorrows. It’s a drinking Trial, 12 rounds, 12 stars up for grabs. You’ll each take it in turns to pick a shield from our sporting hall of fame and flip it over to reveal a drink. You’ve then got to drink that drink to earn the star. There are 12 drinks in total because there are 12 people in camp.”
Tony is up first, and he picks: “My hero… Mike Tyson.”
Turning over the shield, he learns his drink is titled “Mike Flyson”.
It’s blended fly pupae.
Josie Gibson would like Nigel Farage to use some deodorant
Not only is Josie Gibson being subjected to a shirtless Nigel Farage, apparently she can smell him, too. “Use the deodorant, Nige,” she pleads.
Another day in the rainforest...
Hollyoaks star Nick seems to think the Away team has the Breakfast of Champions in the bag. Meanwhile, we’re being subjected to footage of a shirtless Nigel Farage washing himself over a basin of water.
Jamie Lynn Spears says ‘I love my sister’ as she’s quizzed on Britney feud
Jamie Lynn Spears says ‘I love my sister’ as she’s quizzed on Britney on I’m a Celeb
Frankie Dettori asked if it was true the famous siblings ‘don’t get on now’
Jamie Lynn tells I’m a Celeb campmates about her reaction to Britney Spears and Madonna VMAs kiss
Jamie Lynn Spears has offered her take on the famous kiss between her sister, pop star Britney Spears, and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The actor and singer is currently taking part in ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! In the latest episode, which aired on Friday 24 November, she discussed the performance and her relationship with her older sibling.
Jamie Lynn reveals her reaction to Britney Spears and Madonna VMAs kiss
‘Zoey 101’ star has avoided discussing her famous sister while participating in the reality TV show
I’m a Celebrity 2023: Meet the contestants, from Nigel Farage to Fred Sirieix
From soap stars, late arrivals and TV hosts, to one controversial ex-politician
Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestants
From soap stars, late arrivals and TV hosts, to one controversial ex-politician
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies