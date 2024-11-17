I’m a Celeb live: First challenges already filmed as Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and others land in Australia
The cast, which includes N-Dubz singer Tulisa and McFly’s Danny Jones, will compete to become camp leader in Sunday night’s launch episode
The 2024 cast of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! have arrived in Australia and filming is already underway ahead of tonight’s launch episode.
ITV has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the cast meeting for the first time on a sunny beach before they head to the jungle.
Among the cast are N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse. Others joining them are Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones, and boxer Barry McGuigan.
Tonight’s launch show will see celebrities pair up and partake in several challenges, with the aim of finishing first to become camp leaders.
The winning pair will be awarded the title of the first leaders of the series, which will win them a cosy night’s sleep in the leaders’ lodge, exempt from any chores, and put them in charge of running the camp exactly how they want.
Ahead of the launch, Mabuse has defended her decision to join the show one year after the birth of her daughter, saying she will never get an opportunity like it again.
Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford was revealed as having a role in a spin off show for the new series, months after separating from Eamonn Holmes.
“It’s been a tough year for Ruth and she’s been putting her best foot forward, she’s thrilled to have been asked to appear on the spin-off show and fly to Australia ahead of Christmas,” a source said.
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 17 November, on ITV1 and ITVX.
5 minutes...
The countdown is officially on before 2024 I’m a Celeb begins!
Not too shabby...
Here’s a look at the new camp digs... we’ve seen worse!
Did someone say ✨shabby chic ✨ 10 Celebs will call this Camp home starting Sunday at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/v1pV0sspxG— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2024
A sneak peak of what’s to come...
It’s set to be an action-packd launch episode of I’m a Celeb – not least with the return of the show’s notorious skydive...
Who is going on this year’s I’m a Celeb?
Ten famous faces are facing their wilderness fears in the hopes of following in the footsteps of presenter and former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who was crowned the show’s latest winner in December 2023.
Barry McGuigan worries he’ll be ‘cancelled’ for being ‘politically incorrect’ on camera
Barry McGuigan has already had talks with ITV producers to avoid being “cancelled” during his I’m a Celeb stint.
The Irish boxer, 63, admitted he’s concerned he’ll offend one of his fellow campmates by saying sometimes that isn’t “politically correct” while the series is filming in Australia.
“It’s simply impossible to be in a sort of pressurised environment like that for three weeks,’ he toldThe Mirror. “With all the politics that are involved in everyday life, it’s virtually impossible not to be occasionally politically incorrect.”
He added: “It’s just trying to not hurt people’s feelings. I don’t want to do that.”
We’re almost there...
Half an hour to go before ITV’s flagship survival contest returns to the screens – are you ready?
How much are contestants being paid?
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024will feature the ITV show’s highest-paid star yet.
The reality TV juggernaut has been a fixture on screens since 2002 and, over the years, the amount of money paid to the participating contestants has exponentially increased.
This gap has widened even more in the last four years alone, with Noel Edmonds, the one-time highest-paid star, receiving £600,000 for what ended up being just one week in the jungle in 2019.
Coleen Rooney reveals ‘secret code’ she’ll use to communicate with her sons from the jungle
Coleen Rooney has a plan to secretly communicate with her sons while she’s in the I’m a Celeb jungle.
The TV personality shares her four children; Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five, with her husband and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.
Speaking to The Sun, an insider said Rooney would touch her personalised necklace with her four children’s names on them to let the boys know she’s thinking about them.
“The hardest thing for Coleen will be being away from her sons so she wants them to know they are on her mind,” they said. “It’s the first time she has left them for any period of time.”
Why contestant Tulisa Contostavlos left the spotlight after The X Factor
I’m a Celeb contestant Tulisa Contostavlos enjoyed a successful music career as part of the hip hop trio N-Dubz, who are known for their hits including “I Need You” and “Ouch”.
After the group’s third platinum album was released in 2010, the singer secured a coveted seat on the judging panel of ITV’s The X Factor alongside Gary Barlow, Louis Walsh, and Kelly Rowland. She won her first season with the girl group Little Mix and the public attention on her intensified.
After the talent show series, Contostavlos slowed her showbiz career and retreated from the public eye following a string of scandals, which ended in a court case against her.
Ruth Langsford signs up to I’m a Celebrity show after ‘tough’ Eamonn Holmes split
Ruth Langsford has secured a role on the new series ofI’m a Celebrity, months after separating from Eamonn Holmes.
The Loose Women and former This Morning presenter has endured a “tough year” but is set to shake that off after securing a key role in the ITV reality series.
Langsford will be in Australia to support her Loose Women co-star, who is entering the jungle, on ITV2 spin-off show I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked alongside hosts Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers and last year’s winner Sam Thompson.
