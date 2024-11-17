✕ Close Revealed: Meet the I'm A Celebrity class of 2024

The 2024 cast of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! have arrived in Australia and filming is already underway ahead of tonight’s launch episode.

ITV has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the cast meeting for the first time on a sunny beach before they head to the jungle.

Among the cast are N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse. Others joining them are Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones, and boxer Barry McGuigan.

Tonight’s launch show will see celebrities pair up and partake in several challenges, with the aim of finishing first to become camp leaders.

The winning pair will be awarded the title of the first leaders of the series, which will win them a cosy night’s sleep in the leaders’ lodge, exempt from any chores, and put them in charge of running the camp exactly how they want.

Ahead of the launch, Mabuse has defended her decision to join the show one year after the birth of her daughter, saying she will never get an opportunity like it again.

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford was revealed as having a role in a spin off show for the new series, months after separating from Eamonn Holmes.

“It’s been a tough year for Ruth and she’s been putting her best foot forward, she’s thrilled to have been asked to appear on the spin-off show and fly to Australia ahead of Christmas,” a source said.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 17 November, on ITV1 and ITVX.