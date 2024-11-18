I’m a Celebrity live: Viewing figures revealed as 2024 stars enter jungle
Ratings were on a par with last year’s series – but down two million from 2022
The 2024 cast of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! have not had an easy start, with the launch episode landing them right in the action.
Among this year’s contestants are N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse. Others include McFly singer Danny Jones, boxer Barry McGuigan and Coleen Rooney, who is the show’s highest-paid star in its history.
ITV revealed on Monday (18 November) that the first episode was watched by a peak of eight million, and an average of seven million. This is on a par with last year’s launch, with both respective episodes down from the nine million viewers reached in 2022.
The first episode of the new series saw the cast take part in a series of challenges, with Contostavlos and Halsall emerging victorious after a heated race involving cockroaches, capsized canoes, and blended fish eye cocktails
Fans singled out Dean McCullough as an early favourite after the BBC Radio 1 presenter made a “hilarious” joke about fellow campmate Rooney’s “Wagatha Christie” trial the moment he met her.
In the first vote of the series, viewers have selected GK Barry to take part in the next episode’s Bushtucker Trial, which is called Vile Volcano.
New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.
Peter Kay makes surprise ‘I’m a Celeb’ cameo
Comedian Peter Kay made an unexpected appearance during the debut episode of the new series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here on Sunday (17 November) to make an announcement about his record-breaking tour.
During the first advertisement break in the hit ITV show, which saw celebrities such as Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall and Tulisa Contostavlos enter the jungle, a humourous commercial for Kay was aired.
The surprise star of ‘I'm a Celebrity’ 2024’s aftershow
A surprise star has been tapped into a key I’m a Celebrity 2024 role at the last moment.
The British TV personality was hired after what has been a “tough year” following a high-profile divorce.
TV presenter Rylan has shut down criticism of Tulisa Contostavlos during I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’s 2024 launch episode.
The N-Dubz singer was a judge on The X Factor in 2012 when Rylan competed and finished fourth, and her appearance on the ITV reality show arrives after what has been a tough decade for the star.
‘The Female Boss’ is back
N-Dubz star and former X Factor judge Tulisa has emerged as an early leader and fan favourite in the camp – here’s a look at her past career and why she is entering the jungle already a survivor...
Coleen Rooney gave her campmates an insight into her relationship with Wayne Rooney, who she has lived with since she was 16 years old.
“Was it love at first sight?” asked Oti Mabuse. “It was for him. Not for me.”
Who is the highest-paid celebrity in I’m a Celeb history?
This year, ITV bosses reportedly shelled out a record-breaking £1.5m for this particular star – but is it worth the money?
Fans complain about change to I’m a Celeb format
Fans bemoaned the absence of the celebrities’ phone numbers on their T-shirts, which had typically been printed on their clothes to help remind viewers at home of their respective numbers when calling to vote.
On X/Twitter, one fan wrote: “Hate that they have their full name on the back of their shirts and no number to call it looks stupid #imaceleb.”
It’s a two-star review from us...
The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky did not find herself at all entertained by this year’s first episode.
“If anything, the celebrities seem, whisper it, too nice – which is great for their enjoyment levels, but, let’s be honest, not so good for us viewers at home,” she writes.
Tulisa emerged as one of this season’s early frontrunners
Tulisa has emerged as one of this season’s early frontrunners, taking home gold in the race alongside Alan and also taking charge of cooking duties on the first night.
Why did the former X Factor star leave the spotlight?
