I’m a Celebrity – live: Grace Dent quits show on ‘medical grounds’ as Danielle Harold steps up for trial
Food critic and ‘MasterChef’ judge had been voted by the public to take part in another Bushtucker Trial
I'm A Celebrity: Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix clash on Brexit, again
We’re one week into I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023, and life in the jungle has already got too much for one contestant.
The first week Down Under featured heated arguments (and surprising reconciliations), new arrivals and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials.
Ahead of Monday (27 November) night’s episode, it was announced that food critic and MasterChef judge Grace Dent had quit the show on “medical grounds”.
The food writer had struggled during her first week in camp, and was heard telling fellow campmate Josie Gibson that she’d “had enough” and wanted to go home during Friday (24 November) night’s episode.
Dent had competed in the “Touchdown of Terror” challenge, and was voted by the public to take on the next trial, “Down the Tubes”, with Gibson. Danielle Harold will now take part in the challenge, having received the third-most votes.
Still in the jungle are Ukip leader Nigel Farage and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who have clashed multiple times in recent episodes about Brexit. Jamie Lynn Spears and YouTuber Nella Rose are also among the line-up of 2023 campmates.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Grace Dent quits I’m a Celebrity on medical grounds after one week in jungle
Earlier on Monday (27 November), ITV announced that Grace Dent had quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after one week in the jungle.
The food critic had been struggling during her spell on the show, and had previously told her fellow campmate Josie Gibson that she’d “had enough”.
Read more below:
Grace Dent quits I’m a Celebrity on medical grounds after one week in jungle
Dent, 50, said ‘I just want to go home’ during Sunday night’s episode of the survival reality series
Watch: Sam Thompson bitten by lobster during ‘Fishy Business’ trial
The episode ended with the campmates enjoying a dinner of mud crab. But during the earlier trial, Sam Thompson almost became a shellfish’s own dinner after a lobster bit his ear.
Cracking up at this tweet: “Impressive from Fred to simultaneously cook crab and Nigel Farage.”
Pretty fair representation of the rest of camp during the Brexit argument.
Viewers at home, meanwhile, can vote on the app for who they want to be camp leader. Get voting!
Who’s up for next challenge? It might be Grace Dent, who’s not said a word all episode and does not look happy.
In the end, both Grace and Josie Gibson are up for the challenge.
Oh god, story time with Nigel Farage, who’s talking about why he got into politics.
“The thing is Nigel, you destroyed the economy,” Fred’s telling him. And now they’re arguing again.
“You’ve really created a big mess, Nigel,” Fred says.
Mud crabs for dinner! Turns out Jamie Lynn knows how to cook them, randomly.
“She’s peeling that crab like peeling an orange,” Josie says.
They’re never going to get tired of these Sam and Nella/salmonella jokes, are they?
Ant there, with a joke so bad Dec says: “You know they can take National Television Awards away, right?”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies