Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The I’m a Celebrity 2023 line-up has been “revealed” with just one week to go until launch.

This year’s series will see 10 new stars enter the Australian jungle for it’s 21st series, one year after Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle, and rumours have been swirling regarding which celebrities will appear as contestants.

ITV has revealed that the show is returning on Sunday 19 November, with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly set to host once more – and thanks to reliable sources close to the show, the 2023 line-up has reportedly been unveiled.

This year’s big signings, according to The Sun, are controversial politician Nigel Farage and actor Jamie Lynn Spears, who is the sister of singer Britney Spears. According to the outlet, ITV bosses are hoping the pair will pull in viewers, with the latter sharing stories about her previous fallout with her sister.

Meanwhile, Farage, designed to be this year’s “Marmite character”, is said to have been paid “a huge fee”, with the man himself previously confirming he’s been asked multiple times in the past.

Farage is set to clash with another reported contestant – food writer and MasterChef guest judge Grace Dent, who has seemingly reneged on her negative views of the show to make an appearance.

Politician Nigel Farage (Getty Images)

The TV food critic once branded the series “a puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries”.

Professional boxer Tony Bellew, who retired in 2018, is also said to be heading into the Australian jungle alongside retired jockey Frankie Dettori, who producers are hoping will bring entertainment value during the dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

Food writer Grace Dent (Getty Images,)

The usual crop of soap stars will be present, with this year’s series reportedly including Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard , who has played Tony Hutchinson since its very first episode in 1995, and ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who played Lola Pearce-Brown.

Earlier this year, Harold won a National Television Awards for Serial Drama Performance following a bvrain tumour storyline that resulted in her character’s death.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ex-’EastEnders’ star Danielle Harold (Getty Images)

Two This Morning co-hosts are said to be entering the jungle – Josie Gibson, who can currently be seen presenting episodes of the ITV daytime show, is believed to have been lined up after her inadvertent promotion due to the Phillip Schofield scandal earlier this year.

Marvin Humes, who previously hosted episodes of the show alongside his wife Rochelle Humes, is also part of the reported 2023 line-up. Humes launched to fame as part of JLS on The X Factor in 2008.

JLS and ‘This Morning’ star Marvin Humes (Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro)

First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix wil be bringing his maître d skills to the Australian jungle alongside Made in Chelsea star and podcast host Sam Thompson, whose girlfriend, Zara McDermott, was recently eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

Rounding out this year’s contestants is reportedly TikTok sensation Nella Rose who, at 24, would be this year’s youngest star.

‘First Dates’ favourite Fred Sirieix (Getty Images for The National Lo)

In response to the “confirmed” line-up, ITV said: “We haven’t announced our line up as of yet.”

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV and ITVX on Sunday 19 November.