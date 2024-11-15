I’m a Celeb live: First challenges already filmed as Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and others land in Australia
The cast, which includes N-Dubz singer Tulisa and McFly’s Danny Jones, will compete to become camp leader in Sunday night’s launch episode
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The 2024 cast of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! have arrived in Australia and filming is already underway ahead of Sunday night’s launch episode.
ITV has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the cast meeting for the first time on a sunny beach before they head to the jungle.
Among the cast are N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse. Others joining them are Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones, and boxer Barry McGuigan.
Sunday night’s launch show will see celebrities pair up and partake in several challenges, with the aim of finishing first to become camp leaders. The winning pair will be awarded the title of the first leaders of the series, which will win them a cosy night’s sleep in the leaders’ lodge, exempt from any chores, and put them in charge of running the camp exactly how they want.
Ahead of the launch, Mabuse has defended her decision to join the show one year after the birth of her daughter, saying she will never get an opportunity like it again.
Meanwhile, Rooney has responded to rumours that suggested she would be exempt from trials due to illness, confirming that she will be able to take part.
“I can confirm I can do every trial, so I am not excluded from any, and I am looking forward to it,” she told fans in a video shared online.
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 17 November, on ITV1 and ITVX.
Ex-Strictly star Oti Mabuse defends leaving baby daughter to do I’m a Celeb
Oti Mabuse has defended her decision to join I’m a Celebrity one year after the birth of her daughter.
Mabuse said she would “never get another opportunity” to do the show as she wants to focus on other job opportunities and growing her family in the future.
Mabuse added she wanted her daughter to know that she is “fully committed and loves her so much” but also has career ambitions and will “do what she wants to do”.
Read more below:
I’m A Celebrity: Ex-Strictly star Oti Mabuse defends leaving baby to do series
‘My daughter won’t remember it,’ the professional dancer said
Sneak peek: I’m a Celeb cast meet on sunny beach for first time
Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Melvin Odoom, GK Barry and Barry McGuigan have been pictured meeting for the first time on a beach before they head to the jungle.
Here’s the problem with the I’m a Celeb casting this year
After the cast announcement, Sean O’Grady has argued that this year’s offering is seriously lacking due to the absence of a despised political figure,
He writes: “The lineup for this year’s contest on ITV looks to be far too nice and is, for that reason, a regrettable downgrade from more recent years, when at least one despised figure from public life would gamely take part in the jungle challenges.”
“Usually, though not exclusively, this wretch was a politician in urgent need of money, rehabilitation or just missing the attention, and the producers were more than happy to oblige them.”
Read more below:
I’m a Celeb has made a huge casting mistake. The show won’t be the same
ITV previously seemed very happy to oblige politicians in urgent need of money, rehabilitation or just missing the attention, writes Sean O’Grady. But this year’s roster is different
The full I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024 lineup
Find out everything you need to know about the 10 famous faces arriving in the jungle.
Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2024 lineup
Meet the full cast, including Coleen Rooney and N-Dubz’s Tulisa Contostavlos
First look: I’m a Celeb cast of 2024 meet for the first time
ITV has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the I’m a Celebrity 2024 cast meeting for the first time. It’s all smiles now – but how will they feel when the challenges begin?
Pictured below are Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio presenter Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones and Loose Woman star Jane Moore getting to know each other.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments