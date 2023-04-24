I’m a Celeb South Africa – live: Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder arrive in ‘posher’ camp
First ever ‘All-Star’ spinoff series launches on ITV, with memorable contestants returning to the show
Tonight, I’m a Celebrity is back on ITV with a difference, as nine memorable campmates return for a spinoff series in South Africa to test themselves all over again.
This time, there will be no public vote as the show isn’t live – it was all recorded last year – so the stars will be battling it out between them in the hopes to become the first I’m a Celebrity “Legend”. Find out everything you need to know here.
Hosting duo Ant and Dec return to the helm as jungle stars from across 20 years of series enter the camp, including boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan. Meet the first batch of stars here.
This evening’s episode will see the contestants take on their first challenges (our sources tell us we can expect stars to face a 50 metre drop over the edge of a South African mountain), dishing out the camp chores and awaiting one big surprise.
Read live updates from the episode below...
Ant and Dec tease the first surprise is on its way, but what could it be?
We’re learning how this series is going to be different. The campmates are competing against each other for the right to remain in the camp.
Ant and Dec have arrived in camp for the first time, with Janice embracing the presenters with the words: “My boyfriends!”
“It’s like the weirdest school reunion I’ve ever been to,” Ant jokes, as he introduces them to the “bigger” camp.
“Seems like a really good mix of people. They don’t seem to be, erm, knobheads.”
Another great Shaun-ism.
Janice is asking everyone why they’re famous, but the question: “What are you in for?” definitely seems better suited to prison than I’m a Celebrity...
Group two arrive. Shaun clarifies that he’s not just “some t***” wearing sunglasses at night, but rather doesn’t have any eyelashes so he needs them to keep the dust out of his eyes.
They’re assigning chores. “What’s a chore?” Janice asks. “It’s the thing the servants do,” says Paul.
The shack where the campmates do their talking heads is certainly looking a lot fancier, and Carol insist this camp is “posher” than the last one.
That is, until they see the toilet, which doesn’t have any walls. Yikes...
And we’re finally heading to camp! Amir, Carol and Jordan are in first, and get first dibs on which beds they want.
Helen can’t believe she’s made it to the last one, giving her the chance to do her leap of faith and get the star.
That is, after counting all the way to 30, of course. She jumps, but just misses. Meaning group three are severely lacking when it comes to stars.
Fatima has linked the balls together, which should make it easier, but Phil narrowly misses out too.
Helen has a “little wobble”, but gets up top and gives it a go, even apologising for taking a long time to get started.
“Calm your mind,” she tells herself. “You are so safe. You are calm. You can do this.”
