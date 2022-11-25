Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seann Walsh has become the seventh contestant to leave the ongoing series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Their exit follows that of DJ Chris Moyles during Thursday night’s episode (24 November), and Babatunde Aleshe’s the night before.

The news was broken by series hosts Ant and Dec, who entered the campsite near the end of Friday’s (25 November) instalment.

Walsh, a stand-up comedian, narrowly beat out Owen Warner in the public vote. The result leaves Warner alongside Conservative MP Matt Hancock, ex-England footballer Jill Scott, and ex-rugby player Mike Tindall in the final four.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after his departure was announced, Walsh said: “So many memories. So many amazing memories. I loved it. It is tough, and I don’t know how that comes across on screen.

“As soon as you said my name, all of the tough bit just goes, and now I’m left with absolutely incredible memories. I’m gonna need a long time to process.”

Voting is now open for the I’m a Celebrity final, with another elimination set to take place during tomorrow night’s (Saturday 26 November) episode.

Prior to his appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Walsh was known for his controversial run on the BBC reality series Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, which came to an end shortly after he was pictured kissing his married dance partner Katya Jones.

Find everything else you need to know about the new series of I’m a Celebrity here, and the official cast photos here.