Tensions are running high on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, just as campmates finally begin being eliminated from the show.

As the second week of the 2023 drew to a close, following heated arguments and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials, the stars are now set to be eliminated from camp, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing that the vote is now open during Saturday’s episode (2 December).

Whoever leaves during Sunday night’s episode will follow Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.

Meanwhile, things are threatening to bubble over in the camp as the contestants clash over food and washing up.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.