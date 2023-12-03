I’m a Celebrity – live: Fred Sirieix criticises Josie Gibson’s cooking skills as Farage blasts ‘lazy’ campmates
First celebrity will be eliminated on Sunday night
I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
Tensions are running high on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, just as campmates finally begin being eliminated from the show.
As the second week of the 2023 drew to a close, following heated arguments and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials, the stars are now set to be eliminated from camp, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing that the vote is now open during Saturday’s episode (2 December).
Whoever leaves during Sunday night’s episode will follow Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.
Meanwhile, things are threatening to bubble over in the camp as the contestants clash over food and washing up.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Josie Gibson clashes with Fred Sirieix as First Dates star is removed as camp chef
Saturday (2 November) night’s show saw Nella Rose taking over as camp leader, taking Fred off camp chef duties and replacing him with Josie and Tony Bellew.
However, the First Dates star still tried to manage from afar as he issued instructions to the new cooks as they made breakfast.
Josie told Nella: “He’s really getting involved all the time... He’s not cooking anymore and I don’t think he’ll grasp it.”
Reacting to Fred’s behaviour in the Bush Telegraph, Tony said: “Fred’s going to do what Fred’s going to do. He’s a chef and he’s hovering over us while we’re cooking. I know it’s slightly annoying Josie and I’m telling you, it’ll get a reaction soon enough.”
The vote for the first elimination of the 2023 series is now OPEN – it’s vote to save and the result will be announced tomorrow.
Anyway, the celebrity set to take on the next Bushtucker Trial – called “Fright at the Museum” – is... a very unimpressed-looking Nella Rose in what will be her eighth trial.
Nigel isn’t happy with the “lazy” campmates, while Fred is still complaining about Josie’s cooking – despite everyone (bar Josie) seeming to enjoy the eel.
Josie looking at the eel’s face: “He’s got a better jawline than me.”
Fred is advising Josie what to do with the eel – despite the fact he is absolutely not on kitchen duty.
Ant and Dec are now on their way into the camp to find out who’ll be taking on the next Bushtucker Trial. But before that, here are the campmates being delivered a huge eel for dinner.
Nigel Farage on the House of Lords: Nigel said: “I went to the House of Lords about two months ago, a guy I served with in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s in Brussels invited me to lunch. I said, ‘What’s it like here?’ He said, ‘It’s the best retirement home in the country.’
“He said, ‘I get a taxi in every morning, I do a little paperwork, sign in for the money, go for lunch in the subsidised dining room’ and it’s old fashioned English food, it’s roast, it’s really cheap. They go into the House of Lords at 2.30pm for the opening of debates or whatever it is and then p*** off home. That’s it done.”
He calls it “corrupt stuff”.
Tiger King, of all things, spawning a chat about the House of Lords.
Nigel Farage on being in the House of Lords: “Well, you don’t, you get a cheque every day. You get £300 a day for turning up, yeah.”
The camp belting out Andy Williams while Nigel Farage is trying to sleep. SING LOUDER.
