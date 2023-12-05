✕ Close I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants are finally being eliminated from this year’s series.

We’re onto the final week of the 2023 edition of the realuty show, with the heated arguments and gruesomd Bushtucker Trials set to draw to a close on Sunday (10 December).

A “disappointed” Frankie Dettori became the first celebrity to be sent home, with YouTube star Nella Rose following close behind in the latest episode (4 December).

Their respective departures follow Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.

Meanwhile, there have been several clashes, with viewers growing tired of First Dates star Fred Sirieix’s “unbearable” treatment of Josie Gibson.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.