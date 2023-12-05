Jump to content

Liveupdated1701797466

I’m a Celebrity – live: Kitchen nightmares continue as Nella is eliminated

Third celebrity will be eliminated on Tuesday night

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 05 December 2023 17:29
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants are finally being eliminated from this year’s series.

We’re onto the final week of the 2023 edition of the realuty show, with the heated arguments and gruesomd Bushtucker Trials set to draw to a close on Sunday (10 December).

A “disappointed” Frankie Dettori became the first celebrity to be sent home, with YouTube star Nella Rose following close behind in the latest episode (4 December).

Their respective departures follow Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.

Meanwhile, there have been several clashes, with viewers growing tired of First Dates star Fred Sirieix’s “unbearable” treatment of Josie Gibson.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.

1701730869

So that’s all for tonight, folks.

Join us again tomorrow for another elimination – and more complaints about Josie’s cooking courtesy of Fred.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 23:01
1701728724

Nella Rose was in the bottom tow last night, so it’s unsurprising she went home. But this will undoubtedly make Marvin Humes concerned about his fate.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 22:25
1701728536

Nella, like Frankie Dettori last night, said she would like Sam Thompson to win. Popular guyr!

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 22:22
1701728139

Nella was shown a VT, in which she clashed with Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage. When asked about those encounters, the YouTube star said: “I’m not usually put in situations with people who don’t have the same walk of life as me, so when I hear their different mindsets, I’m shocked. So I automatically have to say something. But it is what it is.”

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 22:15
1701727906

Nella Rose says she did the show to “face my fears”, calling the many trials she had to endure “really scary”.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 22:11
1701727775

Nella rose has been eliminated! She was in the bottom two with Marvin Humes.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 22:09
1701727424

Ant and Dec are making their way into camp to reveal who the second person to leave the series is. Well, to be eliminated. Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears both quit the show last week on medical grounds.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 22:03
1701727077

He’s facing off against Nella in a makeshift X Factor-style competition – and, if you care, they both won.

For those who don’t know, JLS rose to fame as part of The X Factor.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 21:57
1701726982

It’s the same song, too. Truthfully, I’ve seen enough of Sam Thompson singing this JLS song to last me a lifetime. I think I speak on behalf of us all, there.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 21:56
1701726855

Another day, another rendition of a JLS song by Sam Thompson.

Jacob Stolworthy4 December 2023 21:54

