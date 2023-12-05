I’m a Celebrity – live: Kitchen nightmares continue as Nella is eliminated
Third celebrity will be eliminated on Tuesday night
I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants are finally being eliminated from this year’s series.
We’re onto the final week of the 2023 edition of the realuty show, with the heated arguments and gruesomd Bushtucker Trials set to draw to a close on Sunday (10 December).
A “disappointed” Frankie Dettori became the first celebrity to be sent home, with YouTube star Nella Rose following close behind in the latest episode (4 December).
Their respective departures follow Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.
Meanwhile, there have been several clashes, with viewers growing tired of First Dates star Fred Sirieix’s “unbearable” treatment of Josie Gibson.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
So that’s all for tonight, folks.
Join us again tomorrow for another elimination – and more complaints about Josie’s cooking courtesy of Fred.
Nella Rose was in the bottom tow last night, so it’s unsurprising she went home. But this will undoubtedly make Marvin Humes concerned about his fate.
Nella, like Frankie Dettori last night, said she would like Sam Thompson to win. Popular guyr!
Nella was shown a VT, in which she clashed with Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage. When asked about those encounters, the YouTube star said: “I’m not usually put in situations with people who don’t have the same walk of life as me, so when I hear their different mindsets, I’m shocked. So I automatically have to say something. But it is what it is.”
Nella Rose says she did the show to “face my fears”, calling the many trials she had to endure “really scary”.
Nella rose has been eliminated! She was in the bottom two with Marvin Humes.
Ant and Dec are making their way into camp to reveal who the second person to leave the series is. Well, to be eliminated. Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears both quit the show last week on medical grounds.
He’s facing off against Nella in a makeshift X Factor-style competition – and, if you care, they both won.
For those who don’t know, JLS rose to fame as part of The X Factor.
It’s the same song, too. Truthfully, I’ve seen enough of Sam Thompson singing this JLS song to last me a lifetime. I think I speak on behalf of us all, there.
Another day, another rendition of a JLS song by Sam Thompson.
