✕ Close I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The public have been given the go-ahead to start voting celebrities out of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

As the second week of the 2023 drew to a close, following heated arguments and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials, the stars are now set to be eliminated from camp, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing that the vote is now open during Saturday’s episode (2 December).

Whoever leaves during Sunday night’s episode will follow Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, who quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.