I’m a Celebrity – live: Unimpressed Nella Rose to take on her eighth trial as vote opens for first elimination
Tensions are running high in camp
I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
The public have been given the go-ahead to start voting celebrities out of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.
As the second week of the 2023 drew to a close, following heated arguments and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials, the stars are now set to be eliminated from camp, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing that the vote is now open during Saturday’s episode (2 December).
Whoever leaves during Sunday night’s episode will follow Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, who quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.
An ITV spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
The vote for the first elimination of the 2023 series is now OPEN – it’s vote to save and the result will be announced tomorrow.
Anyway, the celebrity set to take on the next Bushtucker Trial – called “Fright at the Museum” – is... a very unimpressed-looking Nella Rose in what will be her eighth trial.
Nigel isn’t happy with the “lazy” campmates, while Fred is still complaining about Josie’s cooking – despite everyone (bar Josie) seeming to enjoy the eel.
Josie looking at the eel’s face: “He’s got a better jawline than me.”
Fred is advising Josie what to do with the eel – despite the fact he is absolutely not on kitchen duty.
Ant and Dec are now on their way into the camp to find out who’ll be taking on the next Bushtucker Trial. But before that, here are the campmates being delivered a huge eel for dinner.
Nigel Farage on the House of Lords: Nigel said: “I went to the House of Lords about two months ago, a guy I served with in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s in Brussels invited me to lunch. I said, ‘What’s it like here?’ He said, ‘It’s the best retirement home in the country.’
“He said, ‘I get a taxi in every morning, I do a little paperwork, sign in for the money, go for lunch in the subsidised dining room’ and it’s old fashioned English food, it’s roast, it’s really cheap. They go into the House of Lords at 2.30pm for the opening of debates or whatever it is and then p*** off home. That’s it done.”
He calls it “corrupt stuff”.
Tiger King, of all things, spawning a chat about the House of Lords.
Nigel Farage on being in the House of Lords: “Well, you don’t, you get a cheque every day. You get £300 a day for turning up, yeah.”
The camp belting out Andy Williams while Nigel Farage is trying to sleep. SING LOUDER.
Tony called that trial “the toughest thing” he’s done in a “long long time”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies