I’m a Celebrity – live: Tensions flare in camp as another star prepares to exit jungle
First celebrity will be eliminated on Sunday night
I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
Tensions are running high on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, heightened by the fact that the campmates are now being eliminated from the show.
As the second week of the 2023 drew to a close, following heated arguments and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials, the stars will be voted out by the public every day, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing that the lines are now open.
A “disappointed” Frankie Dettori became the first celebrity to be sent home, and his departure follows Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.
Meanwhile, there were several clashes – all including Nigel Farage – who rubbed both Fred Sirieix and Sam Thompson up the wrong way on Sunday night’s episode (3 December).
Will he be so lucky tomorrow? Time will tell. It’s pretty unsurprising frankie went home, though. He was fairly quiet compared to the others. Going by that, who could be next? Marvin Humes or Nick Picard, we’d predict.
GB News host Nigel Farage, who made it through, told Dettori after he was eliminated: “It’s a fix, Frankie. You were last in and first out!”
Dettori was a late entrant alongside retired boxer Tony Bellew.
First contestant voted off I’m a Celebrity 2023
‘Disappointed’ star said they’ve had a ‘wonderful experience’ after leaving jungle
Frankie Dettori’s exit comes days after Grace Dent and Jamie-Lynn Spears quit the show on medical grounds.
He told hosts Ant and Dec that he was “disappointed” to leave, but said he is proud to have lasted 12 days in the jungle
“I met some wonderful people and it’s been a fantastic experience,” he said.
Frankie Dettori voted off I’m a Celebrity 2023
Retired jockey Frankie Dettori is the first star to leave this year’s I’m a Celebrity. It was between him and Nella Rose.
Sam Thompson received a letter from Zara McDermott, his girlfriend, with Marvin Humes receiving a letter form his wife, Rochelle. Meanwhile, Josie Gibson fought back tears after hearing that her son, Reggie, is safe and sound back home. Tears were shed!
But now, it’s time for one of the campmates to be reunited with their loved ones...
Nigel’s letter from home expresses happiness that the public can see him “for who he really is”.
Still not comfortable with this show serving as some form of rehabilitation.
I’ll tell you something – if josie Gibson doesn’t win this show, she should win a medal for not absolutely losing it at Fred Sirieix telling her how to cook.
They suceeded! And after the break, we’ll see them get their letters from home. So expect a lot of tears.
The celebs are now trying to stop their letters from home being shredded – no pressure, then.
