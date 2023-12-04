✕ Close I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’

Tensions are running high on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, heightened by the fact that the campmates are now being eliminated from the show.

As the second week of the 2023 drew to a close, following heated arguments and, of course, loads of Bushtucker Trials, the stars will be voted out by the public every day, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing that the lines are now open.

A “disappointed” Frankie Dettori became the first celebrity to be sent home, and his departure follows Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.

Meanwhile, there were several clashes – all including Nigel Farage – who rubbed both Fred Sirieix and Sam Thompson up the wrong way on Sunday night’s episode (3 December).

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.