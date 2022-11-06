Jump to content

Liveupdated1667774741

I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Fans in awe of ‘unflappable’ Mike Tindall

New series is back where it belongs

Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 06 November 2022 22:45
I'm a Celebrity 2022 teaser trailer

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back.

The popular ITV reality series is returning for its 20th series, which will return to the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019.

I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities will be back where the show truly belongs.

This year’s stars include singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Controversy rocked the show upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

Follow along with all the live updates from the launch episode, which begins Sunday (6 November) at 9pm on ITV, below.

1667774739

And that’s the (rather abrupt) end!

Tomorrow night, our VIPs (Olivia, Chris, George, Scarlette) will be taking part in the first trial of the series!

I can’t lie, it’s good to be back.

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:45
1667774543

“Mike Tindall is a dragon, bruv.”

Incredible.

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:42
1667774502

Jill Scott trying out the hammock and immediately falling onto the floor, Charlene White lighting fire with flint? Is there anything these ladies can’t do?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:41
1667774379

Jungle VIPs to complete first Bushtucker Trial

Well, there you have it. Chris Moyles, Olivia Attwood, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas are united and are doing the first challenge during tomorrow’s show.

But for tonight, they’re slumming it on some mouldy beds – and they don’t look impressed...

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:39
1667773794

Still thinking about that spider...

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:29
1667773755

Owen on the other hand... the opposite of chill.

Still, he’s giving it a good go. Reckon he’s gonna be TV gold.

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:29
1667773687

Mike Tindall supremely unfazed by first trial as spider crawls on his head

Mike Tindall following in the Jill Scott school of chill – has anybody ever been so chill about a massive spider crawling on their head?

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:28
1667773529

Mike, Owen and Sue are doing their first challenges and some incredible quotes so far.

“It’s all bloody entrails” – Sue Cleaver, 2022.

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:25
1667773473

Jill Scott’s odds slashed after impressive first trial performance

Apparently I’m not the only one obsessed with Jill Scott.

Ladbrokes have slashed the Lioness’s odds from 11/2 to 5/2, just behind overall favourite Olivia Attwood.

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:24
1667772887

Boy George and Scarlette Douglas second VIPs

The public, somewhat predictably, have voted Boy George as the other group’s VIP.

He chooses Scarlette to go with him, meaning the other three are off in their chopper, potentially to do what Babatunde couldn’t do, and complete the high-walk trial.

Isobel Lewis6 November 2022 22:14

