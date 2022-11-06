I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Fans in awe of ‘unflappable’ Mike Tindall
New series is back where it belongs
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back.
The popular ITV reality series is returning for its 20th series, which will return to the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019.
I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities will be back where the show truly belongs.
This year’s stars include singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, and newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White.
Controversy rocked the show upon the announcement that disgraced politician Matt Hancock will be entering the series a few days in alongside comedian Seann Walsh.
Follow along with all the live updates from the launch episode, which begins Sunday (6 November) at 9pm on ITV, below.
And that’s the (rather abrupt) end!
Tomorrow night, our VIPs (Olivia, Chris, George, Scarlette) will be taking part in the first trial of the series!
I can’t lie, it’s good to be back.
“Mike Tindall is a dragon, bruv.”
Incredible.
Jill Scott trying out the hammock and immediately falling onto the floor, Charlene White lighting fire with flint? Is there anything these ladies can’t do?
Jungle VIPs to complete first Bushtucker Trial
Well, there you have it. Chris Moyles, Olivia Attwood, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas are united and are doing the first challenge during tomorrow’s show.
But for tonight, they’re slumming it on some mouldy beds – and they don’t look impressed...
Still thinking about that spider...
Owen on the other hand... the opposite of chill.
Still, he’s giving it a good go. Reckon he’s gonna be TV gold.
Mike Tindall supremely unfazed by first trial as spider crawls on his head
Mike Tindall following in the Jill Scott school of chill – has anybody ever been so chill about a massive spider crawling on their head?
Mike, Owen and Sue are doing their first challenges and some incredible quotes so far.
“It’s all bloody entrails” – Sue Cleaver, 2022.
Jill Scott’s odds slashed after impressive first trial performance
Apparently I’m not the only one obsessed with Jill Scott.
Ladbrokes have slashed the Lioness’s odds from 11/2 to 5/2, just behind overall favourite Olivia Attwood.
Boy George and Scarlette Douglas second VIPs
The public, somewhat predictably, have voted Boy George as the other group’s VIP.
He chooses Scarlette to go with him, meaning the other three are off in their chopper, potentially to do what Babatunde couldn’t do, and complete the high-walk trial.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies