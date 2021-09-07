A new teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story gives a first look at Beanie Feldstein’s performance as Monica Lewinsky, as well as Sarah Paulson’s as Linda Tripp.

Impeachment will be the third season in American Crime Story. It will dramatise Bill Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky, a former White House intern. The anthology series’ first two seasons respectively focused on OJ Simpson’s trial and Gianni Versace’s murder by Andrew Cunanan.

The clip, unveiled on Wednesday, sees Feldstein’s Lewinsky confide in Tripp, telling her: “The president kissed me.”

Paulson’s Tripp, in turn, urges her: “Tell me everything.” She then adds: “The blue dress. It would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession.”

This is a reference to a blue dress owned by Lewinsky, which became a piece of evidence in Ken Starr’s investigation of Clinton.

Following the investigation, the 42nd US president was impeached by the House of Representatives on the grounds of perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice. Clinton was acquitted by the Senate and served the rest of his second term, remaining in office until 20 January 2001.

Tripp was a whistleblower in the Clinton scandal, providing Starr with nearly 20 hours of recorded conversations with Lewinsky. The real-life Tripp died in April 2020 aged 70.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will air on 7 September on FX.