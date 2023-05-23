ITV denies Eamonn Holmes’ claim about Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV has denied a claim made by Eamonn Holmes about Phillip Schofield‘s decision to quit This Morning.

On Saturday (20 May), Schofield announced he was “stepping down” from the ITV daytime show a week after it was reported he had fallen out with Willoughby, his co-host.

However, Holmes, who previously called the pair “actors”, has questioned Schofield’s wording. In the statement, he said: “ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Holmes believes the presenter “was sacked”.

Speaking on his GB News breakfast show, Holmes said: “Oh please, just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did – ‘here’s your P45 now step down’.”

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”

Schofield’s statement read: “Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

The Independent has contacted Schofield for additional comment.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’ (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The former This Morning host also criticised Willoughby over her claim she was “sad” Schofield was departing the show,

In her statement addressing Schofield’s departure, the presenter said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Schofield has left This Morning after more than 20 years with immediate effect, meaning his departure unceremoniously occurred at the end of Thursday’s episode (18 May).