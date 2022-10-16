Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jack Harlow will be on double duty on Saturday Night Live on 29 October.

The Louisville, Kentucky, rapper will serve as both host and musical act on the long-running sketch show.

Harlow previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in March last year, crediting former SNL star Pete Davidson with getting him on.

“After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully pushed to get me on ‘SNL,’ which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family,” Harlow wrote in an essay honouring Davidson making Time's “100 most influential people of 2022”. “I grew up watching the show with them and got to bring them on set. My mom was in tears.”

He added: “The night before the show, I went over to Pete’s apartment and he made my friend and me laugh until our stomachs hurt. I felt like I was experiencing elite comedy up close and personal.”

Davidson announced his “emotional” exit after eight years, towards the end of last season, saying he “owes” the SNL cast “my life”.

Jack Harlow (AP)

Harlow follows fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion who also performed double duty on 15 October.

So far this season, Miles Teller and Brendan Gleeson have also taken on hosting duties alongside Kendrick Lamar and Willow Smith as musical guests, respectively.

Another announcement card in tonight’s episode revealed that 22 October would once again be Teller and Lamar, indicating that there will be a rerun that week.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams on Peacock at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays.