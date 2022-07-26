Jameela Jamil reflects on criticism from Marvel fans over She-Hulk appearance: ‘I’m on their side’
‘As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more’
Jameela Jamil has reflected on criticism from Marvel fans over her character’s appearance in the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
In the forthcoming Disney+ series, Jamil plays Titania, a villainous rival of Jennifer Walters (AKA She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany).
However, a promotional image featuring Jamil was criticised by some fans of the Marvel franchise, with her character’s hairstyle (that many suggested was in fact a wig) being singled out for particular scorn.
Jamil addressed the backlash earlier this month, writing on Twitter: “Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her.”
Now, she has further opened up about the furore, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.
“It was great. It’s just a wig,” she said. “I love the MCU. I love the Marvel fan base. I respect them, and I was merely making sure that they knew that I was with them. I was reassuring them. I’m on their side. And so I never mind any criticism or feedback.”
Jamil also praised Marvel fans for “pushing for more” when it came to criticising aspects of the popular film and TV franchise.
“As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more — I’m into it,” she said.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on 17 August.
