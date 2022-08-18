Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor James Bye has been announced as one of 15 contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Bye is best known for his role in EastEnders, in which he has played character Martin Fowler since 2014. He is the third actor to play the role.

Originally born in Basingstoke he first appeared in The Bill in 2006 and then later in the film Cemetery Junction in 2010 before joining the cast of EastEnders.

The 33-year-old is a husband to wife Victoria Bye and father to their three boys Edward, Louis and Hugo.

Announcing his addition to the show’s cast on Twitter, BBC Strictly said: “Waltzing in from Walford @bbceastenders actor James Bye is now playing a leading role on #Strictly!”

“This has been so hard to keep a secret, but it’s such a relief to be able to finally reveal that I will be smashing around the ballroom in this year’s Strictly,” the actor said in an Instagram post.

“I feel so honoured to be part of such an amazing show and incredible group of people and I can’t wait to get started!”

“Some big shoes to fill but hopefully I can do my family back in Walford proud,” he said, adding, “wish me luck”.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing will air in September.