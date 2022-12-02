Mel B calls James Corden one of the ‘biggest d***heads in showbiz’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mel B has named James Corden as “the biggest d***head celebrity” she’s ever met, claiming he’s “not very nice”.

The singer made the claim during an appearance on Channel 4 entertainment series The Big Narstie Show.

She also jokingly called out one of her Spice Girls bandmates, much to the surprise of the presenters.

When co-host Mo Gilligan asked her: “Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?”, she did not hold back with her response.

“So, there’s a few,” she said, before reeling off: “James Corden, Geri Halliwell... and me.”

Gilligan replied; “But Geri – she’s your bandmate,” to which Mel B said: “I know. I love her to bits but she’s really f***ing annoying.”

The host then asked Mel B what James Corden had done to earn the label, and the singer explained: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Corden delined to comment upon request from The Independent.

While Mel B didn’t go into specifics, this is not the first time Corden’s behaviour has been thrown into question.

Earlier this year, restaurant owner Keith McNally described Corden as “a tiny cretin of a man” for allegedly making nasty comments and demands of his workers at Balthazar on two occasions.

Mel B criticised James Corden on ‘The Big Narstie Show’ (AFP via Getty Images)

In an Instagram post, he declared he had “86’d” the comedian from his restaurant and Corden was no longer welcome there.

Corden, who previously said he had done “nothing wrong”, later admitted that he made “a rude, rude comment”, adding that “it was never my intention” to upset the staff.

McNally lifted the ban following Corden’s apology on The Late Late Show, which he will be leaving in 2023. As well as his US talk show, Corden can currently be seen in TV series Mammals.

The Big Narstie Show is on Channel 4 tonight (2 December) at 11:05pm.