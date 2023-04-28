✕ Close Harry Styles and Will Ferrell smash James Corden's Late Late Show desk with sledgehammers

James Corden’s tenure on The Late Late Show has come to an end.

The British presenter hosted his final episode in the early hours of Friday morning (28 April), following an eight-year run on the CBS talk show.

First, viewers were treated to a Carpool Karaoke special starring Adele, then Corden was joined by some of his favourite guests from over the years, including Harry Styles, Will Ferrell and Tom Cruise.

Ferrell took a sledgehammer to Corden’s now-defunct desk, and several of Corden’s rival late night hosts appeared on the show to spill their industry secrets.

Corden also made a farewell speech in which he referenced growing divisions in the US.

