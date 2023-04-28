James Corden Late Late Show – live: Last show sees British host wave goodbye to America after eight years
Corden is returning to the UK to spend more time with his wife and children
James Corden’s tenure on The Late Late Show has come to an end.
The British presenter hosted his final episode in the early hours of Friday morning (28 April), following an eight-year run on the CBS talk show.
First, viewers were treated to a Carpool Karaoke special starring Adele, then Corden was joined by some of his favourite guests from over the years, including Harry Styles, Will Ferrell and Tom Cruise.
Ferrell took a sledgehammer to Corden’s now-defunct desk, and several of Corden’s rival late night hosts appeared on the show to spill their industry secrets.
Corden also made a farewell speech in which he referenced growing divisions in the US.
Will Ferrell’s memorable appearance
The actor decided to smash up some furniture on the show. “It’s your last show, man,” he told Corden, justifying the outburst. Read more below...
Ferrell and Harry Styles were Corden’s last ever guests
What kind of host was Corden over the years?
Here’s our take on Corden’s eight-year tenure on the show...
It's easy to judge 'The Late Late Show' for being frivolous TV fluff, writes Louis Chilton. But with the British star's talk show having come to a close after eight years on air, its impact on pop culture is undeniable
The one thing Corden ‘won’t miss'
Corden has said that he felt “deeply unprepared” to talk about mass shootings and terrorist attacks on The Late Late Show.
“When talking about those moments when there’s a mass shooting or a national disaster or any of those things, what I’ve tried to do, is just be as honest as I can and in some way offer comfort and perspective,” the 44-year-old told People.
'It's really hard. It's hard sometimes to find the words to say,' comedian said
More singing... How else would Corden end a show?
“That’s our show,” Corden sings through tears as he sits at a piano in the middle of the stage.
The host gives a salute and final wave to the crowd and just like that, he’s done.
Emotional host issues warning to America
“We started with Obama then Trump then a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot over these past few years, I’ve watched divisions grow, I felt a sense of negativity,” Corden tells the audience in an emotional last monologue.
“I guess all I really want to stay, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life, it’s always been a place of optimism and joy. Sure, it has flaws. Show me a country that doesn’t … every single one of us is a work of progress. Just because someone disagrees with you, it doesn’t make them bad or evil. There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences.
“We have to try to the best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. It’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about. Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting me into your home every night.”
British presenter is coming back to the UK after eight years of hosting the US chat show
“You’ve done such an amazing job coming into the late-night space, such original comedy and to establish your place in America while coming from a s***-hole country like England, coming here and holding your own,” Ferrell tells the host. “Bravo, great job.”
Fellow Brit Styles goes for the sledgehammer.
One last round of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts'
Styles and Ferrell joined Corden to eat some disgusting things for the last time.
Asked who his favourite late night host is, Ferrell responds: “Seth Meyers”. However, he eats his disgusting concoction anyway, “It’s like Thanksgiving,” he says.
Corden visited by rival late night hosts
Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert woke Corden up in bed to tell him he can’t just leave the world of late-night TV.
He must promise to keep their secrets, including the fake laughs they do for when a guest tells a bad joke.
They then all ask in unison to have his best bit: Carpool Karaoke.
A special message from President Biden
The episode opened with a special message from Joe Biden: “Thank you for all the joy you brought homes across America,” he said in the taped piece.
“Special thanks for never asking me to sing in the car with you.”
Corden’s mum and dad are in the audience! In a very sweet moment, Corden’s mum said she was holding it together until her son asked her to give him a kiss before the show.
Corden responds by joking that she’s surprised she can still shed a tear after all the Botox she’s had. Poor mum!
