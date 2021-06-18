James McAvoy has sent social media ablaze after appearing in an ad for Scotland at Euro 2020.

“Sitting comfortably? Not for long,” the actor said, striding into frame. “We were not meant to enjoy this, you know. This is going to be a 90-minute ordeal,” he said about today’s Scotland vs England Euro 2020 game.

The actor even nearly quoted a famous line from Braveheart (1995), where Scottish knight William Wallace (played by Mel Gibson) yelled, “You can take our lives, but you’ll never take our freedom!”, before running into battle.

Well, almost: McAvoy stopped himself mid-line, saying, “I am not gonna say that. Sacrilegious.”

Fans were enjoying McAvoy’s cameo, with many viewers chiming along with excitement and referencing certain famous characters he’s played from IT and Split.

“Must say I enjoyed this message from Bill Denbrough I mean James McAvoy. Sums it up perfectly. COME ON SCOTLAND,” wrote a fan in response.

“James McAvoy is one of the few people I’ve ever seen who comes across as effortlessly cool in everything he does,” wrote another user.

“Whoever got James McAvoy to do the pre match is a genius,” wrote another fan.

