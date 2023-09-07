Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Oliver’s 12-year-old son Buddy will reportedly star in his own BBC cooking show.

The series will be fronted by the progeny of the popular celebrity chef with the aim of teaching other school-age children cookery skills.

Buddy is already a prominent figure on the internet’s culinary scene, with his YouTube account having amassed more than 130,000 subscribers.

According to a report in The Sun, a source said: “Buddy has taken all of his dad’s experience on board and is about to put it into play with his own cookery show.

“He’s already had great success with content on YouTube and Instagram. Jamie’s fans have long been asking for his son to have his own show for their kids to enjoy.”

The series is said to see the young chef prepare meals, such as omelettes, meatballs and pancakes.

Jamie’s School Dinners star Oliver, 48, is not expected to feature in the show.

Buddy first entered the public eye three years ago when he made an appearance on his father’s own YouTube channel.

The Sun’s source added: “The series will see Buddy joined in the kitchen by other children as he teaches recipes and gives helpful tips to youngsters on how to get started with cooking.

Buddy Oliver in Sky Kids’s ‘Cook with Buddy’ (2021 Jamie Oliver Limited)

“Buddy is the star of the show. Jamie is keen for his son to prove himself to telly audiences, not just live off the family name, so Buddy’s got to showcase his technical skills and presenting ability. But if his YouTube work is anything to go by, it’ll be natural for him.”

Buddy, is Oliver’s fourth child of the five he shares with his wife, former model and writer Juliette “Jools” Norton.

He previously hosted a series of shorts titled Cook with Buddy for Sky Kids.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Buddy and the BBC for comment.