Jenna Coleman has admitted she was “really scared” of her Emmerdale co-star while filming an attempted rape scene.

The Doctor Who star landed her first TV role in 2005 in the ITV soap, in which she played Jasmine Thomas.

She appeared on the show for four years, with her storyline concluding with Jasmine killing her boyfriend Shane (Paul McEwan) after he attempted to rape her.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Coleman recalled filming the scene while she was on Emmerdale, describing it as “really violent”.

“I had marks on my body where Paul held me down,” she said.

“He was shoving me about but I told him to go for it. I wanted it to look as realistic as possible. But I was really scared of him in that moment.”

Coleman added that “afterwards, I ached all over and we couldn’t look at each other”.

Coleman was nominated for a number of awards during her time on the soap and left in 2009 with 180 episodes under her belt.

She went on to a role in Waterloo Road and, in 2012, joined the cast of Doctor Who. She appeared alongside both Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s Doctors as their companion, Clara Oswald.

Coleman can next be seen in Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, a new play from Sam Steiner now in previews at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

She stars opposite Poldark actor Aidan Turner in the play about a world where people can only say a limited number of words every day.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.