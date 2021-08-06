Jennifer Aniston has responded to criticism after revealing that she had cut friends out of her life for not getting the coronavirus vaccine.

In a new interview, The Morning Show star described the “unfortunate” loss she’d experienced of friends whose views towards the vaccine had been swayed by “fear and propaganda”.

“There’s a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts,” she said. “It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated]... A lot of people just don’t listen to the facts.”

On Thursday (5 August), Aniston doubled down on her comments in the wake of criticism from anti-vaxxers.

Posting a comment to Instagram Stories asking why she was worried about the “unvaxxed around her” if she’d been vaccinated herself, Aniston responded: “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine or whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and I therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

Aniston addressed criticism on her Instagram Story (Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

She continued: “THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here.”

Aniston then reposted a photo of a piece of fabric embroidered with the phrase: “What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”

In her original interview, Aniston said that she felt it was “your moral and professional obligation” to inform others of your vaccination status.