Jeremy Clarkson news - latest: ITV says presenter remains Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host ‘at the moment’
Column receives record number of Ipso complaints as politicians demand answers from The Sun
Jeremy Clarkson will remain the host on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “At the moment”, said ITV boss Kevin Lygo, as he criticised Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle as “awful”.
In his op-ed, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.
The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.
More than 60 cross-party MPs have written to The Sun’s editor to demand an apology and “action taken” against Clarkson. The SNP’s shadow culture minister also called for Clarkson to be banned from TV altogether.
Ipso confirmed on Tuesday 20 December that it had received over 17,500 complaints about the presenter’s column, more than the total it received in 2021.
An MP has written to ITV ‘s chief executive demanding that Jeremy Clarkson be taken off air completely, following his controversial remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.
John Nicolson, SNP shadow culture secretary and MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, shared a letter addressed to Dame Carolyn Julia McCall, who has been chief executive of ITV since 2018, on Twitter.
MP John Nicolson wrote on Twitter: “Following grotesque comments made about the First Minster and The Duchess of Sussex, I do not believe Jeremy Clarkson should be allowed back on our screens. I’ve written to the Chief Executive of ITV.”
More than 60 MPs have written to the editor of The Sun to condemn “in the strongest terms” an article by Jeremy Clarkson about the Duchess of Sussex.
The cross-party group said the former Top Gear presenter’s “hateful” article had contributed to an “unacceptable climate of hatred and violence”.
In the piece, published in The Sun on Friday, Clarkson wrote that he had dreamed of Markle being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, adding that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.
Jeremy Clarkson has come under fire for his most recent comments about Meghan Markle, with a plethora of fellow celebrities criticising his “hateful” rant.
In his column for The Sun, the journalist and former Top Gear presenter said: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.”
He also said he hated Markle, “not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West”, but on a “cellular level”.
Carol Vorderman, John Bishop, and Kathy Burke are among the celebrities to condemn Clarkson’s comments on Twitter, reports Ella Kipling:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced a charitable Christmas gesture amid a public row over a column written about Meghan Markle in The Sun by Jeremy Clarkson.
A photograph of a pile of presents was shared to the Archewell Foundation’s website on Tuesday (20 December), alongside the news that the couple had “organised gifts for more than 30 different reunified and refugee families” at the US and Mexico border.
A statement reads: “On Friday, the Archewell team including The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions gathered to celebrate the holidays and participate in This Is About Humanity’s annual Holiday Party for Reunified Families represented by Immigrant Defenders Law Centre.
Not in my name, Jeremy Clarkson
For the information of Jeremy Clarkson, not everyone of his age thinks the same way.
His latest desperate grab at appeal for his rapidly fading star is unacceptable.
It is in keeping with his arrogance that he considers that such immature, odious and outdated thoughts are the norm in this age group.
Hoping that he is part of a dying breed is probably forlorn. There will always be those who rise to infamy based on transient popular appeal and whose “celebrity” and wealth gives them the false belief that they hold an important role in society.
I would be grateful if he could keep his disgusting thoughts to himself, writes our reader Jane Penson in the letter to The Independent.
Jeremy Clarkson is going to remain Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host for “the moment”.
ITV boss Kevin Lygo said Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle were “awful” but “at the moment” the broadcaster plans to keep him as host of the game show.
In a recent column for The Sun newspaper, Clarkson, 62, said he feels “hate” for Meghan and dreams of seeing her publicly humiliated.
Clarkson’s piece becomes most complained about article
The number of complaints made to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) about Jeremy Clarkson‘s The Sun newspaper column about the Duchess of Sussex has risen to more than 20,800 as of 5pm on Tuesday.
A statement from the regulator said: “We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received. This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints.”
Earlier in the day the piece became Ipso’s most complained about article.
A reminder of what Clarkson said
It’s been a few days now since Jeremy Clarkson created a media storm when he made disparaging comments about Meghan Markle in his column for The Sun.
Clarkson wrote that he despises the duchess “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.
He also said he hated Markle, “not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West”, but on a “cellular level”.
In a follow-up to the controversy shared Monday (19 December), Clarkson wrote: “I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly... I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
Carole Vordermon tweets about ‘The Clarkson Effect'
In a tweet that went viral, Vorderman wrote: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it OK to write this stuff about any woman and absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’.”
She continued: “No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU.’”
One day after Clarkson said he was “horrified” by the “hurt” he’s caused, Vorderman said in a follow-up tweet: “The Clarkson Effect. I’ve received a lot of abuse obvs, but it’s like watching the last death throes of a dinosaur age.”
Carol Vorderman says she’s ‘received a lot of abuse’ for criticising Jeremy Clarkson
Broadcaster led backlash against the former ‘Top Gear’ presenter over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex
At a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London on Tuesday, ITV boss Kevin Lygo condemned Clarkson’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex but said there are no plans to replace him as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “at the moment”.
“I would say what he writes in a newspaper column… We have no control over what he says,” Lygo told journalists.
“... So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful.”
