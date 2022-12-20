Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: Presenter asks The Sun to remove Meghan Markle column after complaints
Ipso said it had received thousands of complaints over the column, while Nicola Sturgeon and Sadiq Khan have condemned Clarkson’s remarks
The row surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle has continued this week, with the former Top Gear presenter widely condemned for his remarks.
In his op-ed for The Sun, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.
The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down,” the page now reads.
A number of fellow celebrities and public figures, including London mayor Sadiq Khan and Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have criticised Clarkson.
Sturgeon said she pities the former Top Gear presenter, describing his words as “deeply misogynist” and “downright awful and horrible”.
Other critics included Clarkson’s own daughter Emily, who has previously spoken out against online misogyny and harassment.
Ipso confirmed on Monday 19 December that it had received over 12,000 complaints about the presenter’s column.
Journalist Brian Milligan says Buckingham Palace should ‘condemn Jeremy Clarkson'
Ex-BBC Business and Economics Reporter Brian Milligan says that Buckingham Palace should “condemn Jeremy Clarkson, and defend Meghan Markle.”
Author Ali Milani calls Jeremy Clarkson’s article a ‘media problem'
“Remember, that Jeremy Clarkson article was not a slip of the tongue or a tweet written in a moment of madness,” Ali Milani wrote on Twitter on Monday (19 December).
“It was an article written, read and re-read. It was seen by multiple editors and copywriters. All of whom must have thought, ‘this is okay.’ This is a *media* problem.”
Gender equality campaigner Gina Martin calls for ITV to ‘fire’ Jeremy Clarkson
“Retweet if you think big media channels have a responsibility, when women are dying every three days from misogyny and male violence, not to legitimise and embolden abusive misogynistic views,” Gina Martin wrote on Twitter.
“ITV should fire Jeremy Clarkson.”
Sadiq Khan says Jeremy Clarkson’s words about Meghan Markle are ‘dangerous and inexcusable'
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that Jeremy Clarkson’s words about Meghan Markle are “dangerous and inexcusable”.
“As Jeremy Clarkson should well know – words have consequences,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “The words in his piece are no joke – they’re dangerous and inexcusable.
“We are in an epidemic of violence against women and girls and men with powerful voices must do better than this.”
More than 12,000 people have complained about Clarkson’s comments
The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) has received more than 12,000 complaints over Clarkson’s column in The Sun, which has since been removed.
A spokesperson for the media watchdog said: “We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received. This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints.”
MP John Nicolson says ‘Jeremy Clarkson shouldn’t be allowed back on our screens’
The Scottish National Party MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, John Nicolson, has criticised Jeremy Clarkson for his “grotesque comments made about the First Minster and The Duchess of Sussex”.
On Monday (19 December), Nicolson posted a photograph of a complaint letter he wrote to the Chief Executive of ITV.
“I do not believe Jeremy Clarkson should be allowed back on our screens,” he added in the caption.
Following is the letter.
A reminder of what Clarkson has said so far
In an op-ed for The Sun published on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.
“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” Clarkson added.
Following the backlash, Clarkson wrote on Twitter: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
Jeremy Clarkson has pledged to be “more careful in future” after his comments about Meghan Markle and others in a newspaper column drew more than 12,000 complaints.
Queen Camilla under fire for hosting lunch attended by Clarkson and Piers Morgan
Days before Clarkson’s column about Markle, it was reported that Camilla, Queen Consort, invited the presenter and Piers Morgan, another vocal critic of the Sussexes, to a private lunch.
The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family.
The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.
