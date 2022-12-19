✕ Close Harry and Meghan Volume II trailer

The row surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle has continued this week, with the former Top Gear presenter widely condemned for his remarks.

In his op-ed for The Sun, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

A number of fellow celebrities and public figures, including London mayor Sadiq Khan and Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have criticised Clarkson.

Sturgeon said she pities the former Top Gear presenter, describing his words as “deeply misogynist” and “downright awful and horrible”.

Other critics included Clarkson’s own daughter Emily, who has previously spoken out against online misogyny and harassment.

Ipso confirmed on Monday 19 December that it had received over 6,000 complaints about the presenter’s column.

