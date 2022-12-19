Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: ‘Horrified’ presenter addresses outrage over Meghan Markle article
Ipso said it had received thousands of complaints over the column, while Nicola Sturgeon and Sadiq Khan have condemned Clarkson’s remarks
The row surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle has continued this week, with the former Top Gear presenter widely condemned for his remarks.
In his op-ed for The Sun, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.
A number of fellow celebrities and public figures, including London mayor Sadiq Khan and Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have criticised Clarkson.
Sturgeon said she pities the former Top Gear presenter, describing his words as “deeply misogynist” and “downright awful and horrible”.
Other critics included Clarkson’s own daughter Emily, who has previously spoken out against online misogyny and harassment.
Ipso confirmed on Monday 19 December that it had received over 6,000 complaints about the presenter’s column.
Follow live updates below:
Caroline Flack’s mother has also spoken out. Full story below...
Caroline Flack’s mother condemns Jeremy Clarkson’s column
‘If [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] can’t win, how can anyone else win?’ Christine Flack says
Ipso, the independent press standards organisation, has said that Clarkson’s article has already prompted more than 6,000 complaints.
Read more:
Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle column prompts thousands of complaints
Clarkson has been widely condemned for his ‘vile and disgusting’ remarks about the Duchess of Sussex
Claudia Webbe among the politicians to condemn Clarkson’s words.
Clarkson’s daughter, podcaster Emily Clarkson, is among those to have spoken out against his Sun article.
Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter speaks out against father’s Meghan Markle rant
‘I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred,’ said podcast host
Great Voices comment on the matter here from Harriet Williamson...
“The fact that a privileged man like Clarkson is able to use his platform in a national tabloid to outline how much he despises Meghan – who has shared experiences of racism in the royal household and at the hands of much of the UK press – and share his fantasy about her degradation and humiliation is, frankly, sickening.
“The sentiment in his column wouldn’t be out of place on 4chan or within an abusive thread by some faceless troll that Elon Musk has reinstated on Twitter.”
Read in full:
Opinion: Why is Jeremy Clarkson so threatened by Meghan Markle?
Meghan is not only living rent free in this man’s head, she could probably wear his skin like a glove. She’s won
The full story here:
Jeremy Clarkson responds to outrage over Meghan Markle article
Former ‘Top Gear’ host received criticism from his own daughter, Emily Clarkson, over his ‘Game of Thrones’ reference to the Duchess of Sussex, along with condemnation from figures including Nicola Sturgeon, Carol Vorderman and John Bishop
Unsurprisingly, Clarkson’s response has only provoked more widespread criticism.
Clarkson has responded to the backlash.
There’s no apology here, but the “horrified” presenter has vowed to “be more careful in future”.
The Queen Consort has come under fire for welcoming Clarkson (along with Piers Morgan, and other celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman) to a glamorous Christmas lunch.
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort hosted a star-studded lunch a day before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final volume of their docuseries was released
Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has been among those to condemn the former Top Gear presenter for his rant.
GMB host Adil Ray says Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan rant ‘crossed a line’
‘Our words have consequences,’ the GMB host said
