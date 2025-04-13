Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Vine has said he is “sad” for his former Newsnight co-host Jeremy Paxman, who is living with Parkinson’s disease.

Vine, who worked joined Paxman on the BBC news programme between 1999 and 2002, has said he has been “meaning to” reach out to his former colleague due to his own connection to the disease after the death of his father, Guy Vine, in 2018.

“My dad died of Parkinson’s and I’ve been meaning to reach out to Jeremy because I see how he’s suffering with that illness and I’m sad for him that he’s unwell now,” Vine told The Times in a new interview. “I look back on Newsnight with nothing but good memories.”

Vine expressed admiration for Paxman, remarking on the amount of hard work he put into his Newsnight role.

“Somebody once said to me that Paxman would sometimes spend the whole day thinking up one question. For example, the German ambassador in 1989, where he said, ‘Well, it’s not been a very good century, has it?’” Vine recalled. “I realised that he operated very much like the goal scorer who is a bit inert on the pitch for 80 minutes and then scores the goal of the season.”

In May 2021, Paxman announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and stepped down as the host of University Challenge.

The TV star said the diagnosis came after he collapsed while walking his dog, adding that his doctor had noticed signs of the disease when he saw he was less “exuberant” and had a “Parkinson’s mask” while presenting University Challenge.

“Well, it was completely out of the blue,” Paxman said of the diagnosis. “I was having a walk in the square across the way. There was ice around and I had the dog with me – the dog was on a lead.

open image in gallery Jeremy Vine and Jeremy Paxman ( Getty Images )

“The first thing I knew was when somebody was sitting me on a bench. I’d fallen over and I made a terrible mess of my face. I’d gone straight down on my hooter, which, as you can see, is not small. Cuts all over the place. I was a real mess. And when I was in A&E, a doctor walked in and said ‘I think you’ve got Parkinson’s’.

“And it turned out that he had been watching University Challenge and had noticed that my face had acquired what’s known as the Parkinson Mask.”

“I wasn’t as effusive and exuberant as normal. I had no idea.”

open image in gallery Jeremy Paxman pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS.

The three main symptoms of the condition are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, known as tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Last year, Paxman shared an insight into how the condition was affecting him, saying having the disease “makes you wish you hadn’t been born”.

“(Parkinson’s) may not kill you but it will make you wish you hadn’t been born,” he said while delivering a list of recommendations about the illness to the government.