An old Joe Rogan podcast, in which he shared his candid views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has resurfaced in the wake of their Spotify statement.

On Sunday (30 January), the couple revealed they had “expressed concerns” to the music platform, with whom they have a deal worth a reported $18m (£13.3m), about the spreading of “disinformation”.

Now, an old podcast of Rogan’s, in which he branded Markle a “little American hussy”, has resurfaced online.

Many have accused Rogan of using his popular podcast, titled The Joe Rogan Experience, to spread false details about the Covid-19 vaccine.

While Harry and Meghan never specifically mentioned Rogan in their statement, it came after a week of drama that saw Neil Young and Joni Mitchell ask for their music to be removed from Spotify due to the American commentator’s affiliation with the service.

Other musicians, including Graham Nash and India Arie, have since followed suit. However, Arie revealed her decision was inspired by Rogan’s repeated use of the N-word in old podcast episodes. After the musician shared a compilation of the podcaster using the racial slur, he issued an apology on Instagram, telling his followers: “There’s nothing I can do to take that back – I wish I could.”

In January 2020, Rogan addressed Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the UK in an episode of his podcast.

Speaking to former CIA agent Mike Baker, he said while mimicking the Queen: “It’s that little American hussy he’s hooked up with. She’s going to turn him into a Kardashian. That little American hussy has ruined my prince.”

Rogan continued: “They’re already so popular all they need to do is start endorsing f***ing makeup lines and sneakers and watches and s***.’”

Joe Rogan shared his views on Meghan Markle in former podcast episode (Spotify)

In a video addressing the recent Spotify controversy, shared on Monday (31 January), Rogan said he thinks “a lot of people had a distorted perception of what I do”.

“[My] podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically about two episodes,” he continued. “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

In Harry and Meghan’s statement, which they released via their organisation Archewell Foundation, the pair said: “Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis.

“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day.”

They continued: “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform.

Harry and Meghan spoke out against ‘disinformation’ on Spotify amid Joe Rogan controversy (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

In the wake of the statement, Spotify has said it will add Covid-19 content advisory labels in response to the backlash caused by the controversy, a move which Rogan has supported.