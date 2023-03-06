Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joseph Quinn has criticisedStranger Things trolls for harassing his co-star.

The actor played Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show, and swiftly became a favourite among viewers.

Quinn shared the majority of his early scenes with Grace Van Dien, with Eddie striking up an unlikely friendship with cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in the first episode.

After the season was released in July 2022, Van Dien found herself the subject of relentless negative comments, and Quinn has now addressed these during a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con.

During the event on Saturday (4 March), Quinn was asked: “I just wanted to ask from the perspective of an actor and a friend and supporter of women, what your thoughts are on the harassment that Grace Van Dien’s received for playing your on-screen love interest?”

Quinn called the harassment “awful”, adding: “I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place.

“It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.”

He continued: “It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”

Grace Van Dien in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

The Stranger Things fandom has praised Quinn for his comments.

Van Dien is the daughter of Starship Troopers actor Caspar Van Dien and Carrie Mitchum, whose grandfather was Hollywood star Robert Mitchum.

Following season four, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted to regretting killing off Van Dien’s character.