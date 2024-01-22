Josie Gibson addresses claims that she has left This Morning

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josie Gibson has addressed rumours that she has exited This Morning with a new message to her supporters.

The TV presenter and reality show personality has been a regular fixture on the ITV morning programme since 2019, when she joined as a competition announcer.

Recent years have seen the one-time Big Brother star take on more of a presenting role, particularly since the departure of former lead hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in 2023.

On Sunday (21 January), Gibson, 38, debunked claims that she was departing the programme with a reassuring post to her Instagram followers.

“Alreeet lovers, just to confirm, I have not left @thismorning,” she began her message, captioning a still of herself hosting the show.

“I keep getting asked why I’ve left, so I thought it’s easier to clear up the rumour mill on here. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I can not thank you enough.”

Signing off her message, Gibson wrote her initials and added the hashtag: “#squashingrumours”.

In response, several fans shared their relief that she hadn’t left the programme, as well as expressing their hopes that she will eventually be given a permanent position, rather than being part of a rotating hosting team.

One supporter wrote: “You should be the permanent presenter on This Morning, you are like a breath of fresh air after years of the previous two.”

The confusion over Gibson’s role is thought to have been sparked by a post shared by Gibson on Wednesday (17 January), announcing her “last day” of hosting with Dermot O’Leary, before Alison Hammond returned from a holiday.

“My last day with @dermotoleary tomorrow before @alisonhammond55 returns Friday,” she wrote, before announcing that Sian Welby would be O’Leary’s co-host from Monday (22 January).

Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson hosting ‘This Morning’ (ITV/This Morning)

“What an amazing group of ladies to share the sofa with!!!!!” Gibson continued. “@dermotoleary thank you for being my rock this week. You’ve been a complete star.”

Gibson was absent from the programme for around a month at the end of 2023 while she competed on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

She finished in fourth place, narrowly missing out on a place in the grand final.

Earlier this month, Gibson reunited with her former co-worker Willoughby as she made a brief appearance on Dancing on Ice, which Willoughby presents with Stephen Mulhern.

In a post on Instagram, Gibson paid tribute to her former co-host, writing: “It was beautiful to have the one and only Holly Willoughby back on our screens where she belongs, alongside the legend that is Stephen Mulhern... the competition is so fierce this year.”