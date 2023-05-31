Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First Dates star Judy Fitzgerald has died aged 32.

Tributes are pouring in for the former Miss Bikini Ireland, who once worked as a frontline nurse and midwife, after she “passed away unexpectedly” on 27 May.

Her obituary read: “Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Liam and Imelda, sister Lucy, brother William, brother-in-law Pedro, extended members of the Fitzgerald and Martin families and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.”

Fitzgerald, who was a fitness coach and nutritionist, appeared on Ireland’s version of First Dates in March 2023.

In her twenties, she represented Ireland in the Miss Bikini world finals after winning the Irish version of the competition in 2014, walked a catwalk at New York Fashion Week in 2015 and competed in several modelling championships in 2019.

Fashion designer Venera Tabakin posted on social media, writing: “RIP Judy Fitzgerald, my little model and friend, Miss Bikini Ireland and Celebrity of Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald’s fellow pageant star, the model Mary Mullally, wrote: “Judy Fitzgerald our Miss Bikini Ireland 2014, has sadly gained her wings.

“She will be truly missed in the modeling and beauty industry and community.”

No cause of death has been announced.